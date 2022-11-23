The Weekly Vista
LETTER: Put leaders like Wendy at the helm!

by Shannon Davis Bella Vista | November 23, 2022 at 4:00 a.m.

I have had the privilege to get to know Wendy Hughes because our daughters are in the same second grade class at Cooper Elementary.

She is compassionate and smart, and cares about each and every member of this community. One thing I think that sets her apart from other candidates is that she will be a City Councilwoman for everybody, not just the ones that vote for her, not just the ones that believe exactly like her and not just the parents of younger kids. She will be a City Councilwoman for Bella Vista.

In today's political climate, this trait is rare but so desperately needed. She has the ability to lead while using compassion and smarts to lead Bella Vista through some of the biggest growth it's ever seen.

Let's be honest, that's what we are facing, more unprecedented events. We can't look past the truth, but we can put leaders like Wendy at the helm!

Shannon Davis

Bella Vista

Print Headline: Put leaders like Wendy at the helm!

