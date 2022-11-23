LETTER: Flynn’s qualifications have been demonstrated

I am voting for John Flynn for mayor because I believe his background and experience in addition to his deep involvement in the community make him the best person to lead Bella Vista.

He has demonstrated his qualifications by serving in various city government positions including eight years on the Bella Vista City Council, six years as the Bella Vista Mayor Pro Tempore and chairman of the Bella Vista Street Committee for eight years. He has also served the community by volunteering on the boards of the Bella Vista History Museum and the Bella Vista Foundation.

Most importantly, I believe John Flynn will fairly and equitably represent ALL Bella Vista residents with no favoritism towards special interests such as large property owners.

Please vote on Tuesday, Dec 6, at these locations in Bella Vista: New Life Christian Church, Highlands Methodist Church or St. Bernard's Catholic Church. You can also cast an early vote from Nov. 29 through Dec. 2 at the Benton County Clerk Office in Bentonville or Rogers.

Sincerely,

Priscilla Russell

Bella Vista

(Editor's note: Early voting is actually scheduled for Nov. 29-30, Dec. 1-2 and Dec. 5 at the Benton County Administration Building, which is located at 215 East Central Ave. in Bentonville -- on the east side of the Benton County Courthouse -- and the Benton County Election Commission Building, which is located at 2106 W. Walnut St. in Rogers. All regular voting sites in Bella Vista will be open on the voting day of Tuesday, Dec. 6.)