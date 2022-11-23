The Weekly Vista
Sign in
Replica edition News Community Obituaries Recreation Opinion Religion Local Publications Special Sections Photos Contact Us Email Updates
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

LETTER: Bella Vista needs Wendy Hughes on the City Council

by Randy Rice Bella Vista | November 23, 2022 at 4:00 a.m.

One of the best things about running for office this past election was getting to meet some of the impressive candidates who were also on the ballot with me. One of those people was Wendy Hughes, now in a run-off election for Bella Vista City Council. Wendy is experienced, passionate and, I believe, has a sound vision for Bella Vista. She recognizes the need for us to attract more businesses to town by doing things like streamlining the permitting process and looking into offering tax abatements or incentives for new small businesses. She wants to take steps to ensure that our green spaces continue to thrive and grow by introducing expanded pollinator gardens and encouraging native plant growth. And, perhaps most important of all, Wendy understands that our demographics are rapidly shifting -- we are no longer just a retirement community. More and more younger families are choosing to call Bella Vista home and we need to prepare now for that increased growth by ensuring that the infrastructure is laid out for the future. I encourage my Bella Vista neighbors to vote for Wendy Hughes for City Council.

Randy Rice

Former candidate for NWACC Trustee

Print Headline: Bella Vista needs Wendy Hughes on City Council

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content

ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended for you

Missouri holds off Arkansas 29-27
by Dave Skretta
SouthArk’s Lester pleased with fall workouts
by Jason Avery
Junction City excited about future
by Jason Avery
Arkansas, Missouri set to collide
by The Associated Press
Prayers go on, sometimes out of sight, in prep football
by Larry Lage
ADVERTISEMENT