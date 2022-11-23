LETTER: Bella Vista needs Wendy Hughes on the City Council

One of the best things about running for office this past election was getting to meet some of the impressive candidates who were also on the ballot with me. One of those people was Wendy Hughes, now in a run-off election for Bella Vista City Council. Wendy is experienced, passionate and, I believe, has a sound vision for Bella Vista. She recognizes the need for us to attract more businesses to town by doing things like streamlining the permitting process and looking into offering tax abatements or incentives for new small businesses. She wants to take steps to ensure that our green spaces continue to thrive and grow by introducing expanded pollinator gardens and encouraging native plant growth. And, perhaps most important of all, Wendy understands that our demographics are rapidly shifting -- we are no longer just a retirement community. More and more younger families are choosing to call Bella Vista home and we need to prepare now for that increased growth by ensuring that the infrastructure is laid out for the future. I encourage my Bella Vista neighbors to vote for Wendy Hughes for City Council.

Randy Rice

Former candidate for NWACC Trustee