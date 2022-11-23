Cookie Walk at Highlands United Methodist Church Dec. 3

Mark your calendars for Saturday, Dec. 3, and join hundreds of hungry holiday shoppers at Highlands United Methodist Church fpr Bella Vista's famous Cookie Walk. Visitors will also be treated to the Sweet Shoppe and many wonderful craft items that will be for sale during the event.

The Cookie Walk will be held from 8-11 a.m. and, while waiting their turn to walk the walk, visitors can stop by the Coffee Shoppe for delicious baked goods and coffee. Everyone is encouraged to shop early for take home, homemade soup at the Soup Shoppe.

There will be wonderful items to purchase at the always fascinating Craft Boutique. Several hundred handcrafted items will be offered for sale. This is a great way to find that unique handmade gift.

All proceeds from the Cookie Walk, Sweet Shoppe and Craft Boutique support the church's ministries and missions, including outreach to local charities. More than $65,000 has been donated to non-profit causes such as the Northwest Arkansas Children's Shelter, Angel Tree and area schools.

Visitors to the Cookie Walk pay just $12 to select a (up to 8) decorated two-pound container, which they fill with an assortment of homemade cookies. There will be thousands of cookies to choose from and the containers make ideal Christmas gifts.

In addition, a variety of candies, breads, jams, jellies and soup mixes will be available from the Sweet Shoppe.

Highlands Church, a United Methodist Congregation, is located at 371 Glasgow Rd. in Bella Vista. This is definitely a can't-miss holiday event!