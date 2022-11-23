The Weekly Vista
Sign in
Replica edition News Community Obituaries Recreation Opinion Religion Local Publications Special Sections Photos Contact Us Email Updates
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Cookie Walk at Highlands United Methodist Church Dec. 3

by Staff Report | November 23, 2022 at 4:00 a.m.
Photo submitted A sampling of crafts to shop Dec. 3 with Jean Galloway, left, Kathy Benedict, Cleda Simpson, and Marilyn Makela.

Mark your calendars for Saturday, Dec. 3, and join hundreds of hungry holiday shoppers at Highlands United Methodist Church fpr Bella Vista's famous Cookie Walk. Visitors will also be treated to the Sweet Shoppe and many wonderful craft items that will be for sale during the event.

The Cookie Walk will be held from 8-11 a.m. and, while waiting their turn to walk the walk, visitors can stop by the Coffee Shoppe for delicious baked goods and coffee. Everyone is encouraged to shop early for take home, homemade soup at the Soup Shoppe.

There will be wonderful items to purchase at the always fascinating Craft Boutique. Several hundred handcrafted items will be offered for sale. This is a great way to find that unique handmade gift.

All proceeds from the Cookie Walk, Sweet Shoppe and Craft Boutique support the church's ministries and missions, including outreach to local charities. More than $65,000 has been donated to non-profit causes such as the Northwest Arkansas Children's Shelter, Angel Tree and area schools.

Visitors to the Cookie Walk pay just $12 to select a (up to 8) decorated two-pound container, which they fill with an assortment of homemade cookies. There will be thousands of cookies to choose from and the containers make ideal Christmas gifts.

In addition, a variety of candies, breads, jams, jellies and soup mixes will be available from the Sweet Shoppe.

Highlands Church, a United Methodist Congregation, is located at 371 Glasgow Rd. in Bella Vista. This is definitely a can't-miss holiday event!

Print Headline: Cookie Walk at Highlands United Methodist Church Dec. 3

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content

ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended for you

Missouri holds off Arkansas 29-27
by Dave Skretta
SouthArk’s Lester pleased with fall workouts
by Jason Avery
Junction City excited about future
by Jason Avery
Arkansas, Missouri set to collide
by The Associated Press
Prayers go on, sometimes out of sight, in prep football
by Larry Lage
ADVERTISEMENT