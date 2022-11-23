The Weekly Vista
Concordia celebrates anniversary

The 50th Anniversary Gala was held Friday, Nov. 18 by Lynn Atkins | November 23, 2022 at 5:00 a.m.
Lynn Atkins Erin Hobson, a former employee of Concordia Retirement Community, returned to volunteer at the 50th anniversary Gala. Director Angie Clark said she looks for employees with a passion for the work. Over 200 residents live in apartments, townhouses and the assisted living facility on the Concordia campus. The nursing home, also located on the campus is actually owned by a different company.

Lynn Atkins/Special to The Weekly Vista Casino games, food, dancing and a raffle were all offered at Concordia's 50th Anniversary Gala on Friday, Nov. 18. Residents were joined by their families and friends, as well as the staff of the facility.

Lynn Atkins/Special to The Weekly Vista Concordia resident Warren Hunter tries his luck at the roulette table run by Katrina Pernudi, an employee of Dancenhance. Pernudi said she received a week of training on casino games so that she is able to explain the game to beginners.

Lynn Atkins/Special to The Weekly Vista Concordia resident Ray Dure, 95, shares a dance with Erica Young-Melber whose company, Young's Moving Services, sponsored the 50th Anniversary Gala at Concordia Retirement Community.

Lynn Atkins/Special to The Weekly Vista Angie Clark, executive director of Concordia, poses with her assistant, Charmine Haynie, during the 50th Anniversary Gala on Friday, Nov. 18. Clark said planning the gala and casino night was like planning a large wedding, but she was happy to do it for the residents. The first building that is now part of Concordia's Independent Living options was built to house retirees who purchased lots in Bella Vista and were waiting for homes to be built. The community was planned by John Cooper's brother, Ed, who was a medical doctor and envisioned several levels of care on one campus that might be needed for an aging population.

Print Headline: Concordia celebrates anniversary

