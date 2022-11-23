City selects benefits plan

December is fast approaching, and while that usually means visions of sugar plums dancing in the heads of Bella Vista residents, the visions will be of the 2023 budget for Mayor Peter Christie and the City Council.

Part of the budget they will be discussing will now contain an updated health insurance and benefit plan for city employees. That plan, to begin Jan. 1, 2023, was approved by the City Council in the form of a resolution that passed by a 4-0 vote during a special session called on Tuesday, Nov. 15, for the sole purpose of addressing this plan.

Councilmen Steven Bourke and James Wozniak were unable to attend the meeting held at the District Court Building.

The resolution authorizes the mayor and City Clerk Wayne Jertson to “enter into necessary agreements with Cigna to effectuate health insurance benefits for city employees” and “further approves and authorizes the employee benefits plan as presented to the City Council herewith.”

While the city will be renewing its medical insurance with Cigna, it will be changing vendors for almost all other services.

“The focus for me has always been on protecting the employee and making sure they did not have to bear the brunt of a cost increase,” said Christie. “We are fortunate to have enough in our financial reserves to be able to absorb this increase and protect our employees for the next year. Hopefully, over the next year types and costs of claims will go back to a more normal level and there won’t be such an increase in years to come.”

Christie said while there was an increase for 2023, due in part to covid-related issues, the city will be picking up more of the total medical costs, which means “the employee’s premiums will increase only slightly.” He added, “We will be offering two medical plans, as opposed to three in the past – an HSA and PPO plan.”

Christie said Mutual of Omaha is the new vendor for most of the additional benefits.

Dental insurance will change from two plan options to one. Vision insurance will be renewed through Guardian with increased frames benefits and a change from every 24 months to every 12 months.

Life insurance (Basic, Optional, Dependent) will move to Mutual of Omaha, as will short- and long-term disability.

Ancillary Insurance (Accident, Critical Illness, Hospital Confinement) will be renewed with Unum and employee deductions for idWatchdog will continue to be offered for identity theft protection.

The City Council, which has already seen one draft of the budget, will discuss it in more detail during a special work session that has been called for Thursday, Dec. 8, at 5:30 p.m. at the District Court Building.

A vote on the final budget will be on the agenda of the Council’s regular session scheduled for Monday, Dec. 19, at 6:30 p.m. in the District Court Building.



