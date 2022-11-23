Celebrate the holidays with BVPL

The Bella Vista Public Library will host A Trio of Celebrations in December, with special events planned for three Saturdays: Dec. 3, 10 and 17. All the gatherings are free, family-friendly events hosted by the library, which is located at 11 Dickens Place in Bella Vista.

• Fireside

To kick off the events, the library will host Fireside, an afternoon of live holiday music starting at 1 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 3, at the library.

The Bella Vista Women's Chorus will begin the event, performing a selection of holiday favorites. The Brass Connection, a brass quintet from the Ozark Mountains British Brass Band, will play at 2 p.m. Members of the quintet include Loree Todd, trumpet; Tom McVey, trumpet; Robbie Hubbard, French horn; Susan Satterfield, trombone; and Russell Robinson, tuba. The quintet will round out the afternoon with two sing-a-longs.

Reservations are not required for this event. Attendees can enjoy hot chocolate and apple cider while they listen to the live music, and volunteers with the Friends of the Library's Encore Bookstore will roll out holiday items from their store available for purchase during this event.

"We hope this wonderful holiday music will usher in the holiday season," said Library Director Suzanne Adams. "It will be a great way to spend an afternoon at the library."

• Public art installations unveiling

On Saturday, Dec. 10, members of the Bella Vista Arts Council and the Bella Vista Public Library will co-host an unveiling of three art installations at the library. This event is set from 1-3 p.m., and reservations are not required.

The three installations featured in the Arts Council unveiling include an indoor mural titled "Whimsy" created by Bella Vista artist Paige Dirksen and two garden area installations -- a 2D mosaic titled "Wheels in Motion" by Bella Vista artist Stevie Stevens and a 2D powder-coated steel sculpture titled "Mantis" created by Fayetteville artists Alex Cogbil and Paul Siebenthal.

"The afternoon will be a wonderful opportunity to hear the stories behind these new public artworks and meet the artists," said Arts Council president Demara Titzer.

• Library Express

The third holiday event, Library Express, will take place from 1-3 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 17, at the library. Attendees will be treated to songs, stories, crafts and hot chocolate, with a jolly special guest reader. Children are welcome to come in their holiday jammies to take a picture with the special guest.

Reservations are required for this event, and can be made starting Thursday, Dec. 1, by phone at 479-855-1753 or email at [email protected] Attendance, space and supplies are limited.

In addition to these three events, the library will host Gary McCarty, local musician and retired band director, who will offer dulcimer music on four different dates. Patrons can pull up a chair and listen to holiday music or listen while browsing for a book.

McCarty will play on the following dates:

• Wednesday, Dec. 7 -- 2-3 p.m.

• Wednesday, Dec. 14 -- 1-2 p.m.

• Monday, Dec. 19 -- 11 a.m.-noon

• Wednesday, Dec. 21 -- 11 a.m.-noon

"We are so delighted that Gary will share his beautiful music with us again this year," Adams said. "Gary played at the library last year and so many people have requested that we bring back his dulcimer music in December."

McCarty served as a school band director for 31 years in Kansas and Missouri and spent seven years as the school representative for Flint Hills Music in Emporia, Kan. While in Emporia, he conducted the Emporia Municipal Band for 23 years.

Now retired in Bella Vista, McCarty continues as an active jazz drummer, playing in the NWA Jazz & More Orchestra (Big Band) and several combos, as well as performing in and conducting the Bella Vista Community Concert Band. He also runs his own business, McCarty Band Services, where he does visual design for several high school marching bands.