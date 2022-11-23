Cards and Games

Saturday Concordia Bocce Ball

Winners Nov. 12 were: Red Team (tie) -- Dean Billingsley, Warren Hunter, Sam Brehm, Jerry Vnuk and Jerry Yarno. Blue Team (tie) -- Joyce Hansen, Kay Craig, Dotty Gautheir, Bill Armstrong, Chuck Hurl and Ron Madsen.

Tuesday Night Couples Cribbage

Winners Nov. 15 were: first -- Don Knapp and Bill Schernikau; second -- Jim and Janet Callarman; third -- Marvin Parvi and Karin Fowler; honorable mention -- Bev and Bob Wilson.

Play is Tuesday nights at St. Bernard's Catholic Church in Parish Hall. Doors open at 4:45 p.m. and play starts at 5 p.m. If interested in joining, please call Chuck at 608-843-1387. Games are played as couples, but if someone does not have a partner one will be found for them.

Thursday To Tuesday Duplicate Bridge

Winners Nov. 10 were: North-South -- Fay and John Frey; East-West -- Len Fettig and Kam Harrill

Winners Nov. 15 were: North-South -- Nancy and Dick Sherbondy; East-West -- Fay Frey and Michael Foley.

Bella Vista Duplicate Bridge Club plays at 12:30 p.m. every Tuesday and Thursday at New Life Christian Church, 103 Riordan Road. All are welcome.

Wednesday Mexican Train Dominoes

Nov. 16 winners were: first, Linda Ervin; second, Andy Pilkerton.

• • •

Email scores to [email protected]