Bella Vista Police Reports

Monday, Nov. 7

5:21 p.m. Police received a report at Hull Dermatology that someone found what they believed to be a human femur by the political signs.

Tuesday, Nov. 8

3:24 p.m. Police arrested Robert Edward Beaver, 34, in connection with possession of a controlled substance and an out-of-town warrant during a traffic stop at Evesham and Hampstead.

6:57 p.m. Police arrested Guy Ray, 49, in connection with an out-of-town warrant during a traffic stop at Arkansas Highway 279 and Aylesford.

9:44 p.m. Police received a report on Denby Circle that someone tore the door off the reporting person's mailbox.

Wednesday, Nov. 9

9:27 p.m. Police received a report on Inskid Lane that the reporting person heard sounds like someone was breaking into their basement. Police responded and the home was secure, but the home was placed on extra patrol.

Thursday, Nov. 10

1:41 p.m. Police received a report at Riordan Hall that someone was at Kingsdale Park with their daughter when a man came to the swing set and took off his shirt. The reporting person said the man staggered a bit but it was unclear whether that was due to alcohol. Police responded and the man was gone.

Friday, Nov. 11

7:38 p.m. Police received a report on Allison Drive that someone was trying to open the reporting person's front door. Police checked around the outside of the house and everything appeared OK. Police told the reporting person to call if it happened again.

Saturday, Nov. 12

2:03 a.m. Police received a report on Elvendon Drive that the reporting person heard someone knocking on their door 45 minutes before. Police checked the area and were unable to locate anyone.

Sunday, Nov. 13

11:29 p.m. Police arrested Robert F. Richmond, 32, in connection with two out-of-town warrants during a traffic stop at Dartmoor and Veterans Way.