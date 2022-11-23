Bella Vista holiday events

The gift of giving

• P.E.O. Chapter BR Holiday Mailbox Greens Sales -- Handcrafted arrangements of fresh greens and berries for holiday mailboxes or door swags are available for order now through Nov. 27. Individuals can bring cheer to their neighborhood and/or gifts to their friends and favorite businesses. Proceeds of the sale make a difference in women's lives through P.E.O.'s philanthropic projects that provide higher education assistance. The cost of $15 includes delivery and installation in Bella Vista. Sales in Rogers and Bentonville can be picked up Dec 7. Deadline for orders is Nov. 27 and delivery is Dec. 6-7. To place an order, contact [email protected] or call/text 805-844-8437.

• Holiday Pet Photoshoot is happening on Sunday, Nov. 27, and Sunday, Dec. 4, at Highland Pet Company (Sugar Creek Shopping Center). Please make reservations early @ highlandpetcompany.com. For a $10 donation individuals can take home a pet photo to be proud of. All proceeds benefit the Bella Vista Animal Shelter.

• The Bella Vista Fire and Police Departments are having a Battle of the Badges Red Cross blood drive on Tuesday, Nov. 27, from 11 a.m.-4 p.m. at Station 1 located at 103 Town Center inside the training room. Pick a side and make an appointment to give on the American Red Cross website, https://www.redcrossblood.org - search for Bella Vista Police and Fire Department.

Song and cheer

• The Bella Vista Public Library will host Holiday Dulcimer Music featuring Gary McCarty on several dates in December: Dec. 7, 2-3 p.m.; Dec. 14, 1-2 p.m.; Dec. 19, 11 a.m.-noon; and Dec. 21, 11 a.m.-noon. An hour of dulcimer will cheer and restore.

• Bella Vista Community Band will present a free Christmas concert on Sunday, Dec. 11, at 3 p.m., at Bella Vista Community Church, 75 E Lancashire Blvd.

• The Perfect Harmony Christmas Concert will be held Sunday, Dec. 18, at 3 p.m., at Highland Christian Church, 1500 Forest Hills Blvd. All are welcome and invited to donate a non-perishable item(s) for the Feed America progam with NWA Food Bank. The concert is expected to last one hour.

• The Highlands Chancel Choir will present its annual Christmas Cantata to the public on Saturday, Dec. 17, at 5:30 p.m.; and Sunday, Dec. 18, at 10 a.m., in the Highlands Church at 371 Glasgow Rd. in Bella Vista

The joy of shopping

• WHAT -- The Bella Vista Historical Museum is sponsoring a two-day "Shopping for the Holidays" event on Nov. 19 and 20.

On Saturday, the Village Lake Writers and Poets will host a Holiday Book Festival from 1-4 p.m. Local authors writing in multiple genres will be available to sell and sign their books, which always make great gifts.

On Sunday, an Apple Butter Tasting will be held from 1-5 p.m. courtesy of Bella Vista jam maker Jill Werner. She will have multiple flavors of her jams available alongside her Gingerbread Apple Butter and Orange Apple Butter. Jill's jams have been popular gifts for the past several years.

DATE/TIME -- Saturday, Nov. 19, from 1-4 p.m.; and Sunday, Nov. 20, from 1-5 p.m.

WHERE -- Bella Vista Historical Museum, 1885 Bella Vista Way, Bella Vista.

COST -- Free

Sleigh bells

• WHAT -- Bella Vista Community Church Annual Christmas Tea, Saturday, Dec. 3.

There will be two seatings -- the first from 1-2 p.m. and the second from 3-4 p.m. A musical program featuring Mike Walkup and friends will be presented from 2-3 p.m. in between the two seatings.

WHERE -- Bella Vista Community Church, 75 E Lancashire Blvd., Bella Vista.

COST -- Tickets are now on sale at the church. Tickets are $10 per person and may be picked up Monday-Thursday, 9 a.m.-3 p.m. at the church. Payment is by check or cash only. Tables seat eight and there is a limit of eight tickets per person.

INFO -- The theme for the Christmas Tea is Christmas Around the World with designer tables on display as one enters the church. Each table represents a different country and will be presented as follows: Audrey's Resale Boutique: Mexico; Bella Vista Community Church: Russia; Bella Vista Garden Club: Germany; Bentonville Public Schools: Sweden; Highlands Christian Church: Norway; and Village Bible Church: Italy. Each table's center piece featured at the seating will be created by Floralia Arrangers Guild and will be for sale following the tea.

• WHAT -- The Highlands United Methodist Men will sponsor a Living Nativity on the church's campus. This Nativity will include music and narration as members of the congregation reenact the night Jesus was born.

DATE/TIME -- Monday and Tuesday, Dec. 19 and 20; the first scene will start at 6:45 p.m. with an expected show length of approximately one hour.

WHERE -- Highlands United Methodist Church, 371 Glasgow Rd., Bella Vista

COST -- Free

INFO -- Parking will be available in the rear parking lot on the west side of the building. Bring a lawn chair, a warm blanket, and enjoy the three-dimensional depiction of the scene of Jesus' birth accompanied by inspirational music.

Near and dear Bentonville

• Bentonville Christmas Parade -- 6 p.m. Dec. 10 in downtown Bentonville. This year's theme is "Colors of the Season." Find out more about the parade and the route at downtownbentonville.org.

Eureka Springs

• Drive-Through Light Display -- At the Great Passion Play starts on Nov. 24 and continues until Dec. 31 at 935 Passion Play Rd. www.greatpassionplay.org/christmas.

• Santa in the Park -- Santa will be at Basin Spring Park for the first three Saturdays in December starting 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 3-5 p.m.

• Christmas Tree Forest -- The trees light up at 6 p.m. Dec. 3 on the east lawn of the Crescent Hotel. On display through Jan. 1.

• Dec. 3, 2-6 p.m. -- A walking tour of a sampling of Eureka's most beautifully restored homes giving guests a glimpse of a bygone era. All stops on the self-guided tour will be lavishly decorated for the season with Victorian-attired docents to relate the history of each home. Visitors will be treated to carolers, Christmas music, and refreshments along their journey into the past. Visit www.eurekaspringspreservationsociety.org.

• The Christmas Parade of Lights rolls Dec. 2 at 6 p.m. through the beautifully decorated downtown streets with floats, walkers, bands and thousands of lights. This year's theme is A National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation! Start the evening at 5 p.m. at Basin Park for the Tree Lighting.

• Snow Train Village -- With 300 buildings from a 1930s to 1950s landscape of small-town America, three Lionel 0 scale trains, a Lionel 0 scale trolley and a Polar Express train. Opens Nov. 27. Hours are 4-8 p.m. Fridays; 2-8 p.m. Saturdays; and 4-8 p.m. Sundays. Admission $5 and kids 5 and younger are free. Great Passion Play Grounds, 935 Passion Play Rd. greatpassionplay.org/snow-train-village-display.

Fayetteville

• The Community Creative Center Holiday Market opens on Dec. 3 at 9 a.m., with an open house to include drinks and snacks. The market will run through Dec. 18. Winter workshops are available from Nov. 6 to Dec. 11. See communitycreativecenter.org for more information.

• Lights of the Ozarks -- With over 500,000 LED lights on display nightly from 5 p.m.-1 a.m. through Jan. 1.

• Santa -- He'll be in downtown Fayetteville to meet and snap photos with everyone during Lights of the Ozarks. There is no cost to meet or take photos with Santa. Dates and times for photos with Santa are: Nov. 18, 5-9 p.m.; Dec. 9, 5-8 p.m.; Dec. 10, 6-9 p.m.; Dec. 11:, 3-6 p.m.; Dec. 16, 5-8 p.m.; Dec. 17, 6-9 p.m.; Dec. 18, 3-6 p.m.

• Jingle Bell Jog -- Runners and walkers of all ages are invited to participate in the 10th Annual Jingle Bell Jog 5K & Children's Fun Run at the Botanical Garden of the Ozarks, 4703 N. Crossover Rd. Ugly Christmas sweaters, Santa hats, elf ears and anything that sparkles and jingles are highly encouraged. The 5K race begins at 9 a.m. ($45) and the Children's Fun Run will start at 10 a.m. ($17.50 -- prices increase after Nov. 17) Light snacks are included the morning of the race starting at 8 a.m. on Dec. 17. No pets please. bgozarks.org

Rogers

• Rogers Christmas Parade -- The Rotary Club of Rogers and the Rotary Club of Downtown Rogers will coordinate the parade beginning at Fifth and Poplar Streets through downtown on First and Walnut Streets starting at 7 p.m. on Dec. 2.

Siloam Springs

• Breakfast with Santa -- featuring a photo-op with Santa, a take home treat and holiday craft. Each kid will receive a custom letter from Santa, plus a copy of their picture with Santa that will be mailed to them. 9 a.m. to noon Dec. 3. $10 per child. [Tickets sold out for 9-10 a.m.] Ticket info at facebook.com/heritageleaguesiloamsprings

• Light up Siloam Springs Christmas Parade -- A Storybook Christmas starts at 5:30 p.m. Dec. 2 in Downtown Siloam Springs. Hosted by Heritage League of Siloam Springs

Springdale

• Christmas on the Creek -- With a hot cocoa crawl starting at Turnbow Park, a Cycling Santas bike ride (noon, starting at Turnbow Park), live music, a holiday market (Mill Street & Shiloh Square/Turnbow Park), pictures with Santa (Shiloh Museum of Ozark History Grounds ) and the lighting of the tallest live Christmas tree in northwest Arkansas (Turnbow Park). All of the festivities culminate with a Christmas Parade of the Ozarks hosted by the Rodeo of the Ozarks (starting at 6 p.m. on Emma Avenue). www.downtownspringdale.org

• Whoville Holiday Extravaganza -- Meet the Grinch and Whoville citizens, have breakfast with Santa, decorate ornaments and cookies and write letters to Santa. Interactive storytelling and dance parties and photo opportunities will be available. Tickets: $12.50 each or $30 per family. Children younger than 1 free. The event will be on Dec. 10, from 10 a.m.-4 p.m., at the Springdale Civic Center located at 2323 S. Old Missouri Rd.

McDonald County

• Christmas parades on Main Street -- McDonald County's Christmas parades will start on the city's Main Street at the following times: The Anderson Christmas parade will begin at 6:30 p.m. Dec. 1; Pineville starts at 5 p.m. Dec. 3; Goodman begins its parade at 6 p.m. Dec. 10 and Southwest City starts at 10 a.m. Dec. 10.

• The ESA Holiday Home Tour and Tea, Lambda Chi Chapter of ESA is celebrating its return on Sunday Dec. 4, in Anderson. Three homeowners are opening decorated homes from 1-4 p.m. with the accompanying tea scheduled from 2-4:30 p.m. in the Anderson United Methodist Church Fellowship Hall. Tickets are available for $10 from any ESA member or at the door of any home the day of the tour. Addresses and directions to each home are printed on the back of the ticket. The three home locations and the tea can be easily reached in the three and a half hour time allowed. Participating homeowners this year are Brian and Jill Buske on Mud Springs Road, Curtis and Pam Kruse on West Highway 76 and Dustin and La'Cee Puckett on Moss Church Road. Take a road trip with your family or friends to see how these neighbors visualize Christmas. As in the past, all funds from the ticket sales will fund scholarships for young women graduating from McDonald County High School this spring.

Email your holiday event to [email protected]