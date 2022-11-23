Bella Vista Club News

Northwest Arkansas Genealogical Society

The Northwest Arkansas Genealogical Society will meet at 6 p.m., Monday, Nov. 28, at the Bentonville Public Library located at 405 S. Main St. Nancy Feroe, society past president, will present a program on The Trail of Tears and the national association conference she attended in September in North Carolina. The public is welcome.

Additionally, the group will have its 50th anniversary celebration Saturday, Dec. 3, from 1-3 p.m., also at the Bentonville Public Library. All people interested are encouraged to attend.

The society has worked for over 50 years to help researchers discover the stories of their ancestors and build their family trees. The celebration will include the program "Tracking Your Ancestors Through Multiple Records" given by Patti Lee Hobbs at 1 p.m. followed by a tour of the genealogy library. She will guide attendees through the logical progression of genealogical research, first by establishing a broad timeline of their locations, using censuses, and then by doing a deeper dive into courthouse records where most genealogical problems can be solved. Learn about tried-and-true methodologies that go beyond database abilities to click and add people to family trees. She is a lifetime member and current president of the Ozarks Genealogical Society and serves on the editorial board for the National Genealogical Society Quarterly and is a former trustee for the Board for Certification of Genealogists and current trustee for the BCG Education Fund.

Retired Nurse's of NWA

The Retired Nurse's of NWA will meet Tuesday, Nov. 29, at noon at the NW Medical Center in Bentonville in Classroom A. An optional lunch can be purchased at the Allspice Café prior to the meeting. The topic, "Arkansas Nurses Honor Guard," will be presented by Cynthia West from the Springdale, Fayetteville, Bentonville, Siloam Springs chapter. For more information, call 316-644-0472.

Hill N Dale Hiking Club

The Hill N Dale hiking club will hike on Tuesday, Nov. 29, at Lee Creek Reservoir near Van Buren, on the Cemetery, Crack in the Rock and Homestead trails and their connecting trails. This is approximately six miles. Interested hikers may contact Trail Boss Bev Munstermann at 479-721-2193 or [email protected] For more information go to bvhikingclub.com.

Bella Vista Computer Club

The Bella Vista Computer Club will host the class "Slow PC? Let's Upgrade or Buy New" with Pete Opland on Wednesday, Nov. 30, from 9-11 a.m., at Highland Crossings Center, Room 1001, 1801 Forest Hills Blvd. For more information contact Julie Storm at 479-696-8867.

Bella Vista Christian Women's Connection

Bella Vista Christian Women's Connection Brunch will be held Wednesday, Dec. 14, from 9-10:30 a.m., at the Bella Vista Community Church located at 75 E. Lancashire Blvd. The special feature will utilize old jewelry and wire sculpture to create Jewelry Christmas Trees by Pat Smith from Lancaster, Texas. Smith will also be the inspirational speaker with a talk entitled "Finding Pearls." Breakfast is $10 and reservations and/or cancellations are essential by noon, Friday, Dec. 9. For reservations, call 479-366-7562, or text 479-381-6516, or email [email protected]

The December Prayer Connection for Bella Vista Christian Women's Connection will be held Wednesday, Dec. 7 at 9 a.m., at 1 Bray Lane. Reservations are not necessary.

TOPS Chapter 0532

TOPS (Take Off Pounds Sensibly) Chapter 0532 meets every Friday morning at Mercy Clinic located at 1 Mercy Way, Suite 20. Weigh-in starts at 8:30 a.m. and the meeting starts at 9 a.m. The TOPS mission statement is "to support our members as they take off and keep off pounds sensibly." These meetings are for men and women looking for support on their weight-loss journey.

