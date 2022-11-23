Bella Vista church news

Highlands United Methodist Church

The 33rd Annual Cookie Walk will be Saturday, Dec. 3, from 8:30-11 a.m. (Or until the last cookie is gone!) The price for a decorated can in which to put the cookies is $12, with a limit of eight cans per customer. There are no advanced tickets sales or pre-orders. The money raised goes to support local and regional charities.

The next Blood Drive is scheduled for Wednesday, Dec. 14, from 10:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m. and is organized by the HUMMERS (Highlands United Methodist Men). Free cholesterol screening will be available. Eat well and drink plenty of fluids prior to the blood drive. Photo ID required.

The Highlands Chancel Choir will present its annual Christmas Cantata to the public on Saturday, Dec. 17, at 5:30 p.m. and Sunday, Dec. 18 at 10 a.m. in the church sanctuary.

On Monday and Tuesday, Dec. 19 and 20, the Highlands United Methodist Men will sponsor a Living Nativity on the church's campus. This Nativity will include music and narration and begins at 6:45 p.m.

Presbyterian Church of Bella Vista

Exercise Group meets on Mondays, Wednesdays and Thursdays at 7:45 a.m. in the Fellowship Hall. The Busy Hands knit and crochet group meets on Fridays at 1 p.m. in the office lobby and the Fun with Writing group meets on the first Tuesday of each month at 10:30 a.m. in the parlor. All are welcome.

Bella Vista Lutheran Church

GriefShare meets on Tuesdays at 2 p.m. in the library. This is a support group for all those that have lost a loved one.

Choir Rehearsals are on Saturdays at 9 a.m. Rehearsals for the Christmas concert are at 10 a.m. This is an open invitation to all that like to sing.

The CALL in Northwest Arkansas is a Christian ministry helping to support, train and encourage families committed to foster care/adoption in northwest Arkansas. During November the ladies of Bella Vista Lutheran Church will provide freezer meals and cookies to help support those families during difficult days.

The Shepherd's Food Pantry will be open Nov. 18 from 10 a.m.-noon. Thanksgiving bags will contain a turkey breast, stuffing, mashed potatoes, pure pumpkin and evaporated milk plus a vegetable. The Pantry will not be open on November 25.

United Lutheran Church Bella Vista

United Lutheran will have a Thanksgiving Eve service Wednesday, Nov. 23, at 6:30 p.m., followed by an annual pie social. All are welcome to the worship and pie social.

Advent Services will be held Nov. 30, Dec. 7 and Dec. 14 at 6:30 p.m. A simple soup supper will be served prior to the service at 6 p.m.

Village Bible Church

Oasis Food Pantry is open every Wednesday from 10 a.m.-noon. The pantry currently serves the physical and spiritual needs of approximately 250 families each month.

Church News contains special events or happenings that are open to all. Please see the Church Directory below for a listing of area churches, addresses and service times.