Bennett Horne/The Weekly Vista Leading the audience in the Pledge of Allegiance during the Veterans Day Program were cousins Madeline (left) and Emma Fink, both 14. They were representing Girl Scout Troop 5018 of Bella Vista.

Bennett Horne/The Weekly Vista The Presentation of the Colors was made by The Veterans Council Honor Guard, led by Captain Charlie Breitzke.

Bennett Horne/The Weekly Vista Lt. Colonel Jim Parsons (Ret.) salutes while Sheilah Pridemore sings the National Anthem during the Veterans Day Program.

Bennett Horne/The Weekly Vista Those attending the Veterans Day Program were treated to a solo performance on the bagpipes by Barry Tippett, who is a member of the Fayetteville-based Ozark Highlander Pipe Band.

Bennett Horne/The Weekly Vista Betty Wehner closed the Veterans Day Program with a beautiful rendition of the taps bugle call.

Bennett Horne/The Weekly Vista Several veterans representing USS Snook Base of the United States Submarine Veterans organization attended the Veterans Day Program. The base was named after the USS Snook (SS279) lost during her ninth war patrol in 1944.

