The Weekly Vista obituaries for Nov. 16, 2022

Daniel Michael Duffy

Daniel Michael Duffy, 100, of Bella Vista, AR, died Tuesday, September 13, 2022, at The Circle of Life, Bentonville, AR.

Dan Duffy was born January 30, 1922, in Norfolk, NE. While serving in the U.S. Navy in Washington D.C. he met and married Mildred A. Ring in 1945.

His teaching career invluded Superintendent positions in South Dakota and Nebraska. He later held the position of Director of Housing at Mankato State University (MN) 1962-1968. He accepted the same position at Kearny State College (NE) 1968-1982. Dan and Mildred then retired to Bella Vista.

Throught his life music was a passion. He was the founding member of the Dan Duffy Orchestra established in 1939. Dan was still performing at the age of 100 at senior citizen communities playing his favorite button accordian tunes.

Dan is survived by sons, Dan Edward (Susan) and Greg (Nancy) of Mankato, MN and daughter, Charlene Hartwell (Lee) of Bella Vista, AR; daughter-in-law Patricia, Fayetteville, AR; eight grandchildren and nine great grandchildren. He is preceded in death by wife, Mildred and son, James.

A service will be held from 1:00 to 2:00 Friday, November 25, 2022, at St. Bernard of Clairvaux Catholic Church, Bella Vista, following with a celebration of life at the Bella Vista Funeral Home.

John Branson "JB" Tarr

John Branson "JB" Tarr died in the arms of his loving wife of 72 years on November 9, 2022, on his 91st birthday, at Hospice House, Hutchinson. He was born November 9, 1931, in Cherokee, OK, to Jesse Cornelius and Lois Fay (Van Wye) Tarr. JB lived a life of service to Jesus, teaching, coaching, and family.

JB is survived by: his wife, Patsy of Hutchinson; daughters, Deborah Herndon (Rex) of Arkansas City, Brenda Graham (Kenny) of Hutchinson, and Penny Pearlman of Coral Springs, FL; son, John Tarr (Kelley) of Brooklet, GA, 13 grandchildren; and 22 great-grandchildren. He is survived by one brother, Van Tarr of Mulvane.

Funeral service was Monday, November 14, 2022, at Elliott Chapel, with burial in the Mulvane Cemetery. Full obituary can be viewed on the Elliott Mortuary website. The service was live-streamed and can be viewed as well by clicking on the link at the bottom of JB's obituary.

In lieu of flowers, memorials were suggested to the Windom Church of Christ or Hospice and HomeCare of Reno County, in care of Elliott Mortuary, 1219 N. Main, Hutchinson, KS 67501.

