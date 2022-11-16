The Weekly Vista
Sign in
Replica edition News Community Obituaries Recreation Opinion Religion Local Publications Special Sections Photos Contact Us Email Updates
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Progress continues

by Bennett Horne | Today at 4:00 a.m.
Bennett Horne/The Weekly Vista Workers continue the process of adding lanes on the south side of Mercy Way Bridge while traffic navigates the two lanes on the north side of the structure.

Bennett Horne/The Weekly Vista Workers continue the process of adding lanes on the south side of Mercy Way Bridge while traffic navigates the two lanes on the north side of the structure.

Print Headline: Progress continues

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content

ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended for you

ADVERTISEMENT