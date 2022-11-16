This week's Bella Vista Animal Shelter Pet of the Week is Hydrangea, a female Catahoula Leopard Dog who is approximately 1 year old. She has been spade, is current on her vaccinations and is already chipped. Her chip information will be updated before she leaves for her forever home. Her adoption fee is $60. For more information on Hydrangea, or any of the other furry friends at the shelter, call 479-855-6020, visit the shelter online at bellavista-animalshelter.org or see the adoptable dogs and cats at petfinder.com.

Bennett Horne

[email protected]