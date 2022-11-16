Orders being taken for holiday mailbox greens

Volunteers of the of P.E.O. International Chapter BR of Bella Vista are taking orders for and preparing to create handcrafted holiday swag arrangements of fresh greens and berries to adorn mailboxes and doors. Proceeds of the sale will make a difference in women's lives through P.E.O.'s philanthropic projects that provide higher education assistance.

Carolyn "Care" Butler said last year, "It makes such a beautiful gift." The swags are draped on a mailbox and are a standard design that fits various sizes of boxes. Some customers prefer a door swag, which also can be designed. The artistic creation allows for the individual creator's gifts and the spirit to come through. Using locally gathered flora and greens showcases the natural beauty that Bella Vista offers. Volunteers gather the greens after Thanksgiving and begin assembling the swags.

The cost of $15 per mailbox or door swag includes delivery and installation in Bella Vista. Sales in Rogers and Bentonville can be picked up Dec 7. Deadline for orders is Nov. 27, and delivery is Dec. 6-7. To place your order, contact [email protected] or call/text 805-844-8437.