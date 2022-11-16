The Weekly Vista
Sign in
Replica edition News Community Obituaries Recreation Opinion Religion Local Publications Special Sections Photos Contact Us Email Updates
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Orders being taken for holiday mailbox greens

by Staff Report | Today at 4:00 a.m.
Photo submitted Several members of the Bella Vista Chapter of P.E.O. International meet in Nov. 2021 to start decorating pine cones that will be part of numerous swags the group is creating. Members will sell the swags for $15 as a holiday fundraiser. To order, email [email protected]

Volunteers of the of P.E.O. International Chapter BR of Bella Vista are taking orders for and preparing to create handcrafted holiday swag arrangements of fresh greens and berries to adorn mailboxes and doors. Proceeds of the sale will make a difference in women's lives through P.E.O.'s philanthropic projects that provide higher education assistance.

Carolyn "Care" Butler said last year, "It makes such a beautiful gift." The swags are draped on a mailbox and are a standard design that fits various sizes of boxes. Some customers prefer a door swag, which also can be designed. The artistic creation allows for the individual creator's gifts and the spirit to come through. Using locally gathered flora and greens showcases the natural beauty that Bella Vista offers. Volunteers gather the greens after Thanksgiving and begin assembling the swags.

The cost of $15 per mailbox or door swag includes delivery and installation in Bella Vista. Sales in Rogers and Bentonville can be picked up Dec 7. Deadline for orders is Nov. 27, and delivery is Dec. 6-7. To place your order, contact [email protected] or call/text 805-844-8437.

Print Headline: Orders being taken for holiday mailbox greens

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content

ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended for you

ADVERTISEMENT