OPINION: Yom Kippur: Jewish day of atonement

In case you missed it, October 5 was Yom Kippur for the Jewish community. Although Yom Kippur is translated from the Hebrew language, its more common English is "Day of Atonement." However, this definition has lost something in translation. The name Yom Kippur is based on the Torah (the first five books of the Old Testament) verse, " ... but on the 10th day of the seventh month it is the day of kippurim to you ...(Leviticus 23:27)." The literal meaning of kippurim is cleansing. Yom Kippur is a Jewish day to atone for misdeeds and become cleansed and purified from them. It is the holiest religious day in Judaism and Samaritanism.

Yom Kippur occurs on the 10th day of Tishrei, the seventh month of the Hebrew Calendar, and is primarily centered on atonement and repentance. The day's observances consist of full fasting and ascetic behavior accompanied by intensive prayer as well as sin confessions (usually in a synagogue). Along with Rosh Hashanah, Yom Kippur is one of the two components of the high holy days of Judaism.

When Moses went up on Mount Sinai to receive the Ten Commandments, he returned to find the Hebrew people apostatizing themselves to both human and foreign gods. As a result, God destroyed those first Ten Commandments. Later, Moses went back up on the mountain and the Bible says God wrote the Ten Commandments with His finger on both sides of the stone. The second Ten Commandments ended up in the Ark of the Covenant. The stories about the Ten Commandments may be found in both Exodus and Deuteronomy with the actual commandments being listed in Exodus 20 and Deuteronomy 5.

According to Jewish tradition, God inscribes each person's fate for the coming year into a book -- e.g. the Book of Life -- on Rosh Hashanah and waits until Yom Kippur to "seal" the verdict. During these days, a Jew tries to amend his behavior and seek forgiveness for wrongs done against God and other human beings. At the end of Yom Kippur, one hopes that they have been forgiven by God.

It is important for Christians to remember at this point that salvation for Jewish people resides in "deed" and not "grace" as taught in the New Testament by Jesus.

Leviticus 23:17ff mandates that Yom Kippur be a day of rest and the Jewish Oral tradition adds five prohibitions: (1) No eating and drinking. (2) No wearing of leather shoes. (3) No bathing or washing. (4) No anointing oneself with perfumes or lotions. (5) No martial relations.

Needless to say, this is a very serious religious observance.

Yom Kippur is a legal holiday in Israel, and there are to be no television broadcasts, no public transportation, and airports are to be shut down along with all shops and businesses. There have even been some athletes who have refused to participate in their various sports on this day -- e.g. Sandy Koufax who decided not to play baseball on Yom Kippur.

Of course, like many religious holidays, it may be assumed that many of the Jewish people do not adhere strictly to Jewish law and tradition. Also, one must remember that there are many expressions of Judaism today -- for instance, Orthodox, Conservative and Reformed Judaism. Thus, what I have delineated above may or may not occur in Judaism today, but it is safe to say that Yom Kippur is observed in some fashion by most Jews even today; and I offer my apologies to the Jewish people if I have misrepresented them.

As an aside, I switched to a television channel advertising Yom Kippur hoping to learn more about the holiday only to discover they were using the occasion to encourage people to give more money in order to appease God and to find forgiveness of their sins. I turned it off remembering an earlier time in my life when a Christian media person begged people to send in money for prayers, items that were prayed over by someone supposedly closer to God, and for special favors from the Almighty. I turned that station off as well.

I have discovered that we are fortunate to live in an area populated by a lot of different religions. I know for a fact that there is an Islamic Center, a Hindu Center and a Buddhist Center all located within a few miles of where I live. Yes, I am a Christian and will continue to lift up the way of salvation being through Jesus Christ, but that does not mean I should put down or condemn anyone responding to God differently. After all, God created all of us.

• • •

Robert Box has been a law enforcement chaplain for 30 years. He is a master-level chaplain with the International Conference of Police Chaplains and is an endorsed chaplain with the American Baptist Churches USA. He also currently serves as a deputy sheriff chaplain for the Benton County Sheriff's Office. Opinions expressed in the article are the opinions of the author and not the agencies he serves.