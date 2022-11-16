Mayor offers endorsements; measuring the war chests

Regardless of what some might have said, or might have heard, before last week Bella Vista Mayor Peter Christie had never endorsed any of the mayoral or City Council candidates in this 2022 race.

He told me that last week and I believe him.

"I've never endorsed anyone up to this point," is what he said, to be precise ("up to this point" being the operative words).

He then followed that statement by announcing his endorsements for the run-off races.

In a discussion of some of the characteristics that would make a good mayor of Bella Vista, Christie said, "You've got to have patience and you've got to have the right people in the right seats, such as I have in my HR director (Glenda Kelderman), to be able to be successful at getting stuff done," he said. "The only one who has got it is John Flynn."

Then came the endorsements.

"I will tell you now, I am formally endorsing John Flynn," the current mayor said. "He's got the experience. He's got the knowledge. He's been mayor pro tem for six of the last eight years and he knows how it works."

He followed with his endorsements for each of the three Council run-off races: Donna Hutchinson vs. Wendy Hughes in Ward 1; Larry Wilms vs. Wynn Peterson in Ward 2; and Julie Yandell vs. Craig Honchell in Ward 3.

"I'm formally throwing my endorsement to Wendy Hughes," Christie said. "She's very involved in the community. For example, she sits on the Board of Directors of the Bella Vista Library Foundation, is very attuned politically and has been attending all our meetings. And Larry Wilms. He's a professional engineer and has got Council experience. He understands the community and has been involved with the community. And then Craig Honchell. He's a planner by trade, he works as a planner in one of our sister cities and he sits on our planning commission. He gets it. He understands it."

Flynn was very appreciative to receive the endorsement.

"I was extremely gratified to be endorsed for mayor of Bella Vista by current Mayor Peter Christie," Flynn said. "Since he has been mayor for the last eight years, Peter knows what it takes to be a successful mayor. Peter has always told me that my strong financial background is particularly important for the job of mayor. My fiscally conservative approach should be a perfect fit for Bella Vista."

He added, "I have also received support and encouragement from Bella Vista's first mayor, Frank Anderson. I would like to build on the accomplishments of these two mayors and move Bella Vista forward in a positive way."

He'll have to do it with a war chest that's quite a bit lighter than that of his opponent, Randy Murray, who received 6,173 votes (44.46%) on Nov. 8 compared to Flynn's 4,413 (31.78%).

As of Oct. 31, Murray had received $44,948.36 in campaign contributions. Flynn? As of the same date he was at $3,185.00.

Flynn's list of donors is only 16 entries long. Fourteen of those are listed as individuals with a Bella Vista address. One contributor is listed as an individual with a Rogers address and the other an individual with no address listed.

No businesses or Political Action Committees (PACs).

Murray's list of contributors contains over 100 entries. Some are listed as having donated more than once, but there are many one-time contributors.

Two of those (as of the Oct. 31 date) are PACs. One, Arkansas Wins PAC ($2,886.47 for mailers), is headed up by State Senator Bart Hester, who owns a large amount of property in Bella Vista and is against regulations the city has put forth. The other is Nabor Realtor Campaign PAC ($2,000).

One resident told me they received a pro-Murray flyer sent out by NWA Conservative Future PAC, which is headed up by State Representative Grant Hodges.

That PAC's contribution wasn't listed before the Oct. 31 date.

On the list were contributions from current Councilman Jerry Snow ($100) and Council candidates Yandell ($120) and Peterson ($752.50).

Besides Bella Vista and Arkansas, 12 cities and three states are represented by these donations as opposed to Flynn's list of one state and two cities (with another unknown).

The representation of many states may not mean much. I know if I were running for office I might receive donations from family members currently residing in Louisiana, Oklahoma, Texas, Florida or New Mexico, so that might not necessarily be something to hang a hat on but, still, it's not Arkansas. And it's not Bella Vista.

I've said this many times: "I don't have a dog in this fight." Even though I work and do business in Bella Vista, I live in Rogers. But I still want what's best for Bella Vista.

I believe the city is in great shape based on the leadership it's received from the only two mayors it's ever known.

And I believe the business acumen of Christie (who, records show, spent $14,000 the first time he ran for mayor and less than $1,000 the second time) is the reason why the city is currently in such healthy shape financially.

I'm also fine with a candidate getting the money they think they need (within reason) to run a successful campaign. But when the final votes are tallied, my only concern is where the loyalty lies. Is the loyalty to the person or group giving the most money? Is the loyalty with the out-of-town or out-of-state donor? Or is the loyalty with the constituents on the home front, the ones a race winner is charged with representing?

Early voting is Nov. 29-30, Dec. 1-2 and Dec. 5. It's important to know there are only two early voting sites. Those are the Benton County Administration Building located at 215 East Central Ave. in Bentonville (on the east side of the Benton County Courthouse) and the Benton County Election Commission Building, which is located at 2106 W. Walnut St. in Rogers.

All regular voting sites in Bella Vista will be open on the voting day of Tuesday, Dec. 6.

• • •

Bennett Horne is the managing editor of The Weekly Vista. He can be reached via email at [email protected] Opinions expressed are those of the author.