Many musical engagements

Staff Report

Bella Vista is very fortunate to have many musical groups in which to participate; and these groups have been singing and playing for over 20 years. Each group welcomes new members at any time. All that is necessary is fondness for sharing your voice and talent. Take a look at some of the benefits music offers to those who participate:

• lowers cortisol which relieves stress and tension

• improves depression and the feeling of loneliness

• boosts confidence

• improves social bonding

• singing or playing together creates a strong sense of community

• being involved in music has a positive influence on over all health

• provides an nonthreatening way to express emotions

• singing or playing strengthens the immune system

• research has shown that the increase of air flow in your lungs lessens the likelihood of bacteria flowing in your respiratory tract

Why not become involved in one or more of these groups? There are no tryouts, just a desire to sing or play. You can find more information and read about these groups on the internet. The following organizations are active in Bella Vista, open to all of northwest Arkansas and each group is looking for people who want to become involved with music. Anytime is a good time to join.

Perfect Harmony Women's Barbershop Chorus is a four-part acappella singing group. They invite women of all ages and voice ranges to experience the beautiful harmony of Barbershop singing. For more information go to Facebook.com/BellaVistaPerfectHarmony/ or perfectharmonybv.com.

Northwest Arkansas Women's Chorus is a three-part singing group with piano accompaniment. The chorus performs classical, pop, folk and show tunes for local clubs, schools, care and veterans centers. For more information checkout nwarkansaswomenschorus.com or Facebook.com/BellaVistaChorus/.

Bella Vista Men's Chorus is a three to four-part singing group with piano accompaniment. The group sings at schools, senior centers and performs three annual concerts. They are always looking for more men who enjoy singing and fellowship. For more information go to bellavistamenschorus.org.

The Greater Ozark Chorus of the Barbershop Harmony Society is a four-part acappella singing group that is comprised of men and women from all walks of life. The chorus is busy year-round singing at senior centers, sporting events, birthdays, anniversaries, schools and church events. They offer Singing Valentines and participate in a Blarney Walk. They welcome people of any age to join in the fun. Find more information at greaterozarksbarbershopchorus.com or find them on Facebook by searching for Greater Ozarks Chapter Barbershop Harmony Society.

Bella Vista Community Concert Band is an all-volunteer ensemble open to any and all people who play an instrument, including percussion. The nucleus of the band is made up of retired persons, with members coming from many communities in northwest Arkansas as well as Missouri and welcome new players. The group gives free concert performances at Blowing Springs Park throughout the summer months. For more information go to bellavistacommunityband.org or facebook.com/people/Bella-Vista-Community-Concert-Band/.