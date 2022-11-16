Library roof project waiting on materials

A roofing project originally scheduled to start this week at the Bella Vista Public Library has been delayed due to a lack of availability of materials needed for the project.

Workers with First Star Exteriors were originally scheduled to start the project on Monday after funds were appropriated during the Bella Vista City Council's Oct. 24 Regular Session.

First Star Exteriors submitted a bid of $147,703.00 for roof, gutter and downspout replacement at the library. While that bid wasn't the low bid, it was selected because the low bid of $143,740 submitted by Guarantee Roofing, did not supply all the information that had been requested.

During last month's meeting, Bella Vista Mayor Peter Christie explained that even though the city doesn't own the library building or land on which it sits, the city is obligated to pay for repairs due to an earlier agreement reached between the city and Bella Vista Library Foundation after Bella Vista became a city.

"There is a private Bella Vista Library Foundation and they own the building and they own the land," Christie said, "but in an agreement that was entered into soon after we became a city, the city took over operations and maintenance. So when something fails, such as HVAC or the roof, we pick up the maintenance for it. We also purchase the books and pay the salaries and benefits to the people who work there."

Christie said the metal roof, which was initially installed 25 years ago, is gaping at the seams, causing water to get into the building.

"So we have a problem with the roof," he said. "It was first put on in 1997 when the building was built. I know absolutely nothing about metal roofs other than they tell me the seams are splitting because they were put on in some fashion that was used in 1997 that nobody uses anymore. So now we have water that's coming down and it's getting into the actual library. As you know, water flows wherever it's convenient and can find a place to go. So we brought in some companies for bid."

Officials believe once the materials are received and works begins the project should take approximately six days, weather permitting.

The project will impact parking, access and noise levels at the library.

Parking will be limited at the library during the construction as roofing crews will need to block off all parking around the portico and on the sides of the building.

Additionally, the book drop will not be accessible from 7 a.m. to dark during that period and those who visit the library should also expect construction noise.

"We ask that patrons pardon our progress during this time," said Library Director Suzanne Adams said in a prepared release prior to the original start date. "Parking and some access will be limited. Our patrons' safety is first and foremost."

The Bella Vista Public Library is located at 11 Dickens Place in Bella Vista and is open from 9 a.m.-7 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Friday and 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday.

Staff attorney Jason Kelley told the Council Monday night, "My understanding from Mike Button, who coordinated this, was that the low number was non-responsive, that it did not provide some of the information that was requested in the bid, and for that reason it goes to the next one."

Christie said, "This is not the lowest bid, but the other bids did not include downspouts and gutters, which we had asked for. Plus, this bid has a 40-year warranty and the lowest one is a 30-year warranty. This is a better deal for the taxpayers."

A third bid was received by T.F. Thompson Co. Roofing in the amount of $155,000.