Library prepping for roof replacement project

Cassi Lapp

City of Bella Vista

Communications Director

A roofing project at the Bella Vista Public Library will impact parking, access and noise levels during the week of Nov. 14.

Construction on the new roof, a project recently approved by the Bella Vista City Council, is expected to begin the week of Nov. 14 and last for six days, weather permitting.

Parking at the library will be limited during this time. Roofing crews will block off all parking around the portico and on the sides of the building.

Additionally, the book drop will not be accessible from 7 a.m. to dark. Those who visit the library should also expect construction noise.

"We ask that patrons pardon our progress during this time," said Library Director Suzanne Adams. "Parking and some access will be limited. Our patrons' safety is first and foremost."

The Bella Vista Public Library is located at 11 Dickens Place in Bella Vista and is open from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday.