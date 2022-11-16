LETTER: The Election is NOT over!

Thanks to everyone who voted in the Bella Vista Municipal Elections, with special thanks to the 2400+ people who supported me. All four Bella Vista races will go to a run-off, with the election on Dec. 6 and early voting starting Nov. 29. It is extremely important that everyone vote in that run-off as the future of Bella Vista and the preservation of our quality of life are at stake.

It is of utmost importance that we vote for candidates who do not have a personal agenda other than caring for the residents and business owners in our city. We should vote for those who would do the best job of representing our community and making sure that our quality of life continues without threat.

I strongly urge that we vote for John Flynn for Mayor. John has always had the interests of our community in the front of his work. In his eight years on city council he has carefully researched every issue and talked to those that are affected, before deciding the issue. With degrees in law and finance, John can help shepherd us through any potential upcoming financial down turns and keep Bella Vista moving forward in a positive manner. After serving six years as Mayor Pro-Tem, he is the only candidate ready to step in in January and hit the ground running. Our department heads respect and will work well with and for John.

In City Council Ward 1, I am voting for Wendy Hughes. Wendy will bring a younger and fresh face to our council. Wendy is the PTO President for Cooper Elementary and PTO Secretary for Old High Middle School, and has management experience. Wendy is a docent at the Bella Vista museum and on our Library Foundation Board. Her motives are clear, she is "vested in Bella Vista." With our changing demographic in Bella Vista, we should have council more representative of our community.

Please carefully consider your run-off vote -- we need qualified and self-less folks running our city -- vote for John and Wendy and tell your friends!!

Thanks,

Linda Lloyd

Bella Vista