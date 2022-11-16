LETTER: Thank you Bella Vista

On behalf of the St. Bernard Women's Club we would like to express our sincere thanks to everyone in Bella Vista and surrounding area that visited our 35th Annual Bazaar on Nov. 5, in our parish hall. What a wonderful day we enjoyed with all the shoppers and friends that took out time to come and support our annual bazaar. It was a huge success because of each and every one of you! Merry Christmas and a very Happy New Year to all of you!

St. Bernard Women's Club

Patty Carter-Chairman

Jane Mollicone-Co-chairman