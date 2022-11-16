LETTER: In support of Wendy Hughes for BV City Council Ward 1

To Whom It May Concern:

My name is Ariel Rife, and I am writing to express my support for Wendy Hughes as candidate for Bella Vista's City Council, Ward 1. I am a lifelong resident of Arkansas, having lived in NWA for over 20 years. I have seen firsthand the changes that have come to shape our beautiful region. As a registered Independent, I pride myself in voting on the right candidate for the job, regardless of political affiliation. I have, and will continue to vote for both sides of the aisle. I implore you to set your political party aside, and look at the bigger picture when voting on Dec. 6th.

Our bigger picture. The sustainable growth of Bella Vista. Wendy Hughes is passionate, caring, motivated and focused. She cares about our community and is willing to take the time to listen to all sides to ensure the betterment of Bella Vista. Growth in NWA, and in Bella Vista, is imminent. It is happening every single day. With growth inevitably comes change. Let's make sure that the changes we see in Bella Vista are stewarded by someone who will represent YOU.

Wendy wants to keep our city safe, support local business growth and enhance the natural beauty of our area, all while being financially responsible. Bella Vista is an amazing city with an eclectic group of citizens. On Dec. 6th, please let your voice be heard. Vote to build a better village. Vote for Wendy Hughes.

Thank-you,

Ariel Rife

Bella Vista