LETTER: Friends of Hugh

Dear friends of Hugh,

We really loved Hugh. He was a patron of the Bella Vista Library and used book store for many years. He had an inquisitive mind, a commanding style, offered to assist in so many ways over the years. He asked for a yard man recommendation, and two of my friends always under charged him. They loved him too. He had a significant lady friend whom he cared for and they played bridge regularly. He drove a Miata. He played tennis. His computer skills were top notch. He could frame any public domain computer print professionally. He had terrific collection of miniature Korean war military vehicles and painted minute parts. It was a gift knowing him.

Sincerely, Mary Nimis-Tysk

Bella Vista