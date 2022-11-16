Edwards makes quilt to benefit museum

Judy Edwards of Bella Vista does not remember a time when she could not sew.

"I remember sitting on my mom's lap and sewing," she said. When people ask her how long she has been quilting, she usually tells them "since birth."

The long-time quilter has donated a queen-sized quilt to the Bella Vista Historical Museum for a raffle to be held just in time for holiday gift giving.

The quilt is a sampler quilt, which means the quilter makes different quilt blocks and sews them together. It is a great quilt for teaching because it can be used to teach different techniques, Edwards said. The quilt is made from Civil War era-type fabrics and Civil War traditional blocks.

She had the idea to raffle off the quilt to help raise money for the museum after another fundraiser, a craft fair, did not work out, she said. She has given away a lot of quilts in the past. Last Christmas she gave away 36 quilts to shelters for domestic abuse survivors, she said.

Edwards was born and raised on a dairy farm outside Lincoln, Neb. She had two grandmothers, a mother and four older sisters who quilted, providing her with plenty of mentors. She studied accounting at the University of Nebraska and worked in accounting for a number of years. This actually helped with quilting as well, she said, because "you're always using mathematics."

In 2001 she opened her first quilt shop in Colorado -- called Around the Block. Later she moved to Wyoming, where she lived eight or nine years. There she owned a quilt shop called The Covered Wagon.

When she was running a quilt shop, fabric company representatives would bring fabric for her to select.

"When I looked at fabric, if I pictured a quilt, I would buy the fabric," she said.

She has made quilts using patterns and by designing her own patterns. The latter is the more difficult, however, because she simply did the work, and then she had to find a way to write down what she did so that someone else could read it. She has made hundreds of quilts, she said.

In 2020 she entered a quilt and was selected for the International Quilt Museum Contest. There were 4,000 total entries from seven countries and around the U.S., she said, and 304 were chosen to compete. Then the contest was canceled due to covid.

Quilting is evolving, she said. She recently attended a meeting of the Calico Cut-Ups, where there was a speaker who made art quilts. They were more like wall hangings than ordinary quilts, she said.

"When you go to shows, they say, 'Don't touch the quilts.' My quilts are made to touch, to wrap around you, just to make you feel good," she said. She added her quilts are 100 percent cotton.

She said when she moved to Colorado, she had just finished a quilt, and she was so proud of it. She took it to a shop, and the owner told her, "You really ought to take a class." Within a year she had opened her own quilt shop.

"The best thing about quilting -- it's never wrong. It might be different, but it's never wrong. I taught classes. You might be discovering a new technique. I say, write a book. Make a million. There's no wrong way to quilt."

She continued, "Some people say it's a dying art. I don't think so. I think we're just getting started. Look at all those art quilts. They're phenomenal."

The quilt is on display at the museum and is valued at $750. Raffle tickets are $1 each or six for $5. The winning ticket will be drawn at 2 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 11, according to the museum's website. To purchase raffle tickets, stop by the museum.