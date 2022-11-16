City clearing path for salt, sand storage facility

The city of Bella Vista is moving forward with its project to change its former Fire Station No. 3 into a sand and salt storage facility for use during inclement winter weather by the city's Streets Department.

The City Council will address a final step in the process during its Nov. 21 Regular Session when it votes on an ordinance dealing with the purchase of the materials to be used on snowy roads, some of which will be stored at the facility.

The ordinance was discussed in Monday's Work Session held at the District Court Building. It would waive the requirements of formal competitive bidding while authorizing the purchase of street salt and sand based on price and availability by informal price quotes through Dec. 31, 2023.

Bella Vista Mayor Peter Christie, who was unable to attend Monday night's Work Session, said in an interview with The Weekly Vista last week the ordinance is simply a formality the City Council addresses at the end of every year, a process that makes it easier for Street Department Supervisor Mike Button to purchase materials needed for use during winter weather.

"We're such a small city in comparison to the big ones that (the suppliers) don't want to give us a guaranteed price at the first of the year because we don't order enough sand and salt," Christie said. "So this gives Mike the ability through the end of next year to buy sand and salt on the spot market without having to go to bid because he has to move quickly since prices fluctuate."

The sand and salt at the facility will be stored in concrete or cinder block bins to be added onto the back of the building by Luttrell Concrete Construction, Inc., which submitted the low bid for the structural additions package in the amount of $128,412.00 and the alternate bid for stucco finish for $7,500.00 for a total bid of $135,912.00.

The City Council, in a Special Session held Thursday, Oct. 27, at the District Court Building, passed by a 5-0 vote (Councilman Doug Fowler was absent) the recommendation "to accept Luttrell's bid in the amount of $135,912.00 for the structural addition and renovations to the facility, plus an additional 7% ($9,513.84) if needed, to cover unknown conditions which may be discovered upon opening the walls of this aged building, for a total amount not to exceed $145,425.84."

The addition on the back of the building will be approximately 510 square feet.

Christie said the project was approved "as a large-scale development within the 2022 capital budget at an estimated cost of $218,000.00 with engineering fees budgeted at $15,000.00," adding that "it is the intent to complete this project by year end using the funds already approved for 2022."

The building, located at 201 Glasgow Rd., was built in 1987 by the Bella Vista Property Owners Association.

"We took it over as part of the city whenever fire services were transferred over," said Christie. "We decided to make it a 'satellite office,' if you will, for inclement weather so the guys could stockpile sand and salt and get it out on the streets faster with the plows."

This will be an important tool for the Street Department in getting the streets on Bella Vista's west side covered during times of ice and snow. A similar facility already exists on the city's east side.

The Street Department already has a plan for using the existing bays that used to house fire trucks, as well as the living space previously used by fire fighters.

"We'll move a front end loader there into one of the existing bays when we know bad weather is coming," said Christie, "along with a couple of trucks with plows and already have the sand and salt there ready to go. And there's already sleeping space available to workers if they need to stay overnight."

Like any other construction project, the city had to go before the Planning Commission with architectural drawings for approval and then, upon that approval, to the City Council for its approval.

The city has also had to seek an agreement from the POA to gain access across POA property to the building off Glasgow Road.

"In order to gain access to the building we have to cross POA land," said Christie. "Now we have to get an agreement with the POA to gain access across their land in order to gain entry into the building."

Christie said the project has been quickly clearing hurdles in the face of winter's oncoming threat.

"Everybody understands the urgency of getting this done," he said.