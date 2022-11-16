Christmas project helps vets

As Christmas approached in 2019, Lori Qualls wanted to teach her mostly teenage children about the real spirit of Christmas. What started as a one-time enterprise became an annual project and Qualls is ready to do it all over again this year.

She was inspired by a family member in Oklahoma who gathers and distributes gifts for veterans. Qualls started her own gifts for vets program working out of her barber shop on Forrest Hills Boulevard. She brought her children along to help hand out gifts at the Veterans Hospital in Fayetteville on Christmas Day.

When covid limited guests at the VA the need was still there, so Qualls and her family went ahead and collected gifts and sent them down to the facility. By then her oldest daughter was working at the VA and was able to deliver the gifts. This year, she hopes the entire family can help with distribution.

She begins with a giant gift bag for each man or woman on her list. Since she includes clothing, usually sweats, she needs to know the size of each beneficiary.

"Sizes can be tricky," she said.

Other items don't need to be sized. She usually includes a blanket -- either a lap blanket or a twin size blanket -- as well as hats, socks and gloves. There's always candy, too. Everyone should get something just for fun, she said.

She usually shops for the gifts although she's happy to take donations as well. The Methodist Mens group at the Methodist Church in the Highlands donates much of the funding, along with some of her customers. She would like to get more items donated, possibly by vendors who serve Walmart, but it's hard to find the right time to contact them. Requests need to be made very early in the calendar year, she explained.

Eventually she would like to raise enough money so she can shop year round for the project, taking advantage of sales during the off seasons, but right now she doesn't have the funds.

So far her gifts have gone to veterans who are hospitalized on Christmas Day, but she's afraid there are other vets who may need the help more. The VA, she explained, does a good job of taking care of their patients.

She plans to contact the local food pantries and see if they know of veterans in need. That way her charity will stay closer to home.

For some beneficaries, the need isn't practical items like blankets and hats, but rather just acknowledgement. Someone needs to thank them for what they did for their country, she said, especially the veterans who served during the Vietnam era. She hopes her gift bags fullfill that need.

Qualls doesn't ask her clients at the barber shop to donate, but often they will ask her about the piles of gift bags and clothing that she collects in her waiting room. When they hear what she's doing, they often donate to the cause.

She can always use both funds and certain items if someone wants to help. She will happily accept new blankets, packages of socks, stocking caps and gloves, as well as candy.

"We'll continue as long as possible," she said. Her children are older now than they were when she began her quest, but they can still learn about the true spirit of Christmas.