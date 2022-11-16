Cards and Games

Saturday Concordia Bocce Ball

Winners Nov. 5 were: Blue Team (first) -- Zona Dahl, Dotty Gauthier, Bill Armstrong, Chuck Hurl and Ron Madsen. Red Team (second) -- Joyce Hansen, Kay Craig, Warren Hunter and Jerry Yarno.

Monday Potluck 'n Games

Winners on Nov. 7 in the game of golf were: Table One -- first, Bob Bower; second, Darrell Bottjen. Table Two -- first, Jean Meadows; second, Edie Howard. Winners in Texas Canasta were Winona Brackeen and Mabel Ashline.

This group meets at 5 p.m. every Monday at First United Methodist Church on Boyce Drive for potluck and games. Those who enjoy fellowship and food are welcome to join the group.

Tuesday/Thursday Duplicate Bridge

Winners Nov. 3 were: North-South -- Robert Makela and Jeffrey Starr; East-West -- Joe Scott and Ned Irving

Winners Nov. 8 were: North-South -- Carol Castle and Len Fettig; East-West -- Martha Kolb and Michael Foley

Bella Vista Duplicate Bridge Club plays at 12:30 p.m. every Tuesday and Thursday at New Life Christian Church, 103 Riordan Road. All are welcome.

Wednesday Mexican Train Dominoes

Nov. 9 winners were: first, Linda Ervin; second, Andy Pilkerton.

Thursday Walk-in Bridge

Winners Nov. 10 were: first, Marty Watson; second, Wilda Werner; third, Tim Spaight.

• • •

Email scores to [email protected]