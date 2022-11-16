Bella Vista White Fence Defense

The ACC banned all white fences in Bella Vista effective Jan 1, 2022. Approximately 12 years ago the ACC banned new white fences and existing white fences were grandfathered. The ACC admitted that they lost the records that indicated which fences were in existance at that time. Therefore, they banned all white fences including the properly permitted preexisting ones, which are the vast majority of those that currently exist. This tyranical behavior of the ACC violates their own Policy and Procedure Manual, the legal doctrine of laches and waiver, and the rules of common decency.

Paragraph 1.02-A of the ACC Policy and Procedure Manual states: "The purpose of the ACC is to assure compliance with the covenants and policy and procedures of the ACC, as herein stated ... ."

Paragraphs 1.06-A through 1.06F apply only and directly to the ACC themselves. They state as follows:

1.06-A "The ACC SHALL NOT adopt or enforce standards in an unreasonable, arbitrary, or capricious manner." It is unreasonable to expect a white fence owner to spend possibly thousands of dollars to change a legally permitted fence that has been in place for many years. It is the very definition of arbitrary to ban white fences while allowing white garage doors, gutters, trim, and deck railings, etc.

1.06-B "The ACC SHALL NOT fail to act in a common sense approach." If a white fence ban was common sense it should be easy to see the need for it. As yet the only reason given by the ACC is that they simply do not like white fences. Note that realtors and appraisers agree that a fence adds value to a property regardless of color.

1.06-D "The ACC SHALL NOT allow personal aesthetic considerations to guide its decisions ... ." The ban is clearly a personal aesthetic consideration. The ACC has been provided a petition against the ban with well over 400 signatures. Local papers and social media articles indicate that the community is almost totally against the ban.

1.06-F "The ACC SHALL NOT substitute its personal preferences and taste for those of an individual property owner." Clearly they are doing exactly that in spite of the fact that the above rules are designed to protect property owners from an out of control ACC. If they are not stopped, what will be the next thing they ban? They must be stopped and a group of BV residents are trying to do just that. One of our residents who is a single mother and can't afford to fight this by herself will be in court on March 2, 2023. It is hard to imagine that a judge would side with the ACC.

Mike Tesch

Bella Vista