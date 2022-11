Courtesy photo Xyta Lucas The Settler's cabin buried in gold at the Bella Vista Historical Museum.

Thursday, Nov. 17 Partly Cloudy Precip: 3% High: 45^Low: 19 Friday, Nov. 18 Mostly Cloudy Precip: 4% High: 34^Low: 20 Saturday, Nov. 19 Mostly Sunny Precip: 7% High: 40^Low: 20 Sunday, Nov. 20 Sunny Precip: 4% High: 42^Low: 28 Monday, Nov. 21 Mostly Sunny Precip: 2% High: 50^Low: 32 Tuesday, Nov. 22 Partly Cloudy Precip: 18% High: 48^Low: 37 Wednesday, Nov. 23 Cloudy w Showers Precip: 57% High: 47^Low: 40

Print Headline: Bella Vista Weather Forecast

