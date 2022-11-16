Bella Vista Police Reports

Monday, Oct. 31

12:45 p.m. Police received a report on Celtic Drive that a man in a red truck was in front of someone's house walking around with a clipboard ringing the doorbell while the reporting person's 15-year-old daughter was home alone. Police responded and the man in the truck turned out to be from the Benton County Assessor's Office.

Tuesday, Nov. 1

4:55 p.m. Police received a report at Concordia Catered Living that a man on a bicycle about 30 years old came into the facility asking for food and a shower. Police responded and were unable to locate the man.

Wednesday, Nov. 2

3:25 p.m. Police received a report on Dumfries Lane that someone found a bullet hole in their garage door and in the wall of the garage.

11:50 p.m. Police arrested Martin Ray Newberry, 49, in connection with possession of a controlled substance during a traffic stop at U.S. Highway 71 and the rest area.

Thursday, Nov. 3

1:44 p.m. Police received a report on Sandhurst Drive that someone apparently poured power steering fluid in the brake fluid reservoir of the reporting person's vehicle. The reporting person learned this after taking the vehicle to a shop after it broke down, the report said.

Friday, Nov. 4

7:58 a.m. Police received a report at Bella Vista District Court that, upon a worker's arrival, the back door was open and the electrical box had been tampered with. Police told the reporting person that there was a meeting the night before at the court and that the door didn't close all the way and that the electrical box does not stay closed.

Saturday, Nov. 5

12:35 a.m. Police arrested Jessie Maereta Carpenter, 39, in connection with driving while intoxicated and careless and prohibited driving during a traffic stop at U.S. Highway 71 North and Trafalgar.

9:43 p.m. Police arrested Donald Ray Morris, 72, in connection with driving under the influence during a traffic stop at Dartmoor and Wonderland Cave.

11:50 p.m. Police arrested Josenrique Rivera, 19, in connection with driving under the influence during a traffic stop at Upwell and Wellington.

Sunday Nov. 6

1:45 a.m. Police arrested Lee E. Allen, 41, in connection with driving while intoxicated, refusal to submit to a chemical test and careless or prohibited driving during a traffic stop at U.S. Highway 71 South and BC 40.

3:18 a.m. Police arrested Brint Kevin Zebel, 30, in connection with driving while intoxicated, careless and prohibited driving and driving left of center during a traffic stop at Oldham and Lessbury.

9:54 a.m. Police arrested Alicia G. Ussery, 38, in connection with a warrant during a traffic stop at U.S. Highway 71 and Kingsland.