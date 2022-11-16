Bella Vista holiday events

The gift of giving

• P.E.O. Chapter BR Holiday Mailbox Greens Sales -- Handcrafted arrangements of fresh greens and berries for holiday mailboxes or door swags are available for order now through Nov. 27. Bring cheer to your neighborhood and/or gift your friends and favorite businesses. Proceeds of the sale make a difference in women's lives through P.E.O.'s philanthropic projects that provide higher education assistance. The cost of $15 includes delivery and installation in Bella Vista. Sales in Rogers and Bentonville can be picked up Dec 7. Deadline for orders is Nov. 27 and delivery is Dec. 6-7. To place your order, contact [email protected] or call/text 805-844-8437.

Song and cheer

• The Bella Vista Public Library will host Holiday Dulcimer Music featuring Gary McCarty on several dates in December: Dec. 7, 2-3 p.m.; Dec. 14, 1-2 p.m.; Dec. 19, 11 a.m.-noon; and Dec. 21, 11 a.m.-noon. An hour of dulcimer will cheer and restore.

• Bella Vista Community Band will present a free Christmas concert on Sunday, Dec. 11, at 3 p.m., at Bella Vista Community Church, 75 E Lancashire Blvd.

• The Perfect Harmony Christmas Concert will be held Sunday, Dec. 18, at 3 p.m., at Highland Christian Church, 1500 Forest Hills Blvd. All are welcome and invited to donate a non-perishable item(s) for the Feed America progam with NWA Food Bank. The concert is expected to last one hour.

• The Highlands Chancel Choir will present its annual Christmas Cantata to the public on Saturday, Dec. 17, at 5:30 p.m.; and Sunday, Dec. 18, at 10 a.m., in the Highlands Church at 371 Glasgow Rd. in Bella Vista

The joy of shopping

• WHAT -- The Bella Vista Historical Museum is sponsoring a two-day "Shopping for the Holidays" event on Nov. 19 and 20.

On Saturday, the Village Lake Writers and Poets will host a Holiday Book Festival from 1-4 p.m. Local authors writing in multiple genres will be available to sell and sign their books, which always make great gifts.

On Sunday, an Apple Butter Tasting will be held from 1-5 p.m. courtesy of Bella Vista jam maker Jill Werner. She will have multiple flavors of her jams available alongside her Gingerbread Apple Butter and Orange Apple Butter. Jill's jams have been popular gifts for the past several years.

DATE/TIME -- Saturday, Nov. 19, from 1-4 p.m.; and Sunday, Nov. 20, from 1-5 p.m.

WHERE -- Bella Vista Historical Museum, 1885 Bella Vista Way, Bella Vista.

COST -- Free

• WHAT -- The 33rd Annual Cookie Walk at the Highlands Church will be Saturday, Dec. 3, from 8:30-11 a.m.

This annual event is sure to get the festive in festivity rocking with holiday cheer! The event will feature thousands of festive homemade cookies baked by church members to fill visitors' decorated cookie tins as they walk around a huge horseshoe of tables.

The Annual Cookie Walk includes a Sweet Shoppe filled with homemade baked goods; a Coffee Shoppe with coffee, of course, and handmade cinnamon rolls, sticky buns and muffins; Soups-To-Go; and a Craft Shoppe with homemade holiday gifts.

WHERE -- Highlands United Methodist Church, 371 Glasgow Rd., Bella Vista.

COST -- $12 per decorated cookie tin of your choosing.

Sleigh bells

• WHAT -- Bella Vista Community Church Annual Christmas Tea, Saturday, Dec. 3.

There will be two seatings -- the first from 1-2 p.m. and the second from 3-4 p.m. A musical program featuring Mike Walkup and friends will be presented from 2-3 p.m. in between the two seatings.

WHERE -- Bella Vista Community Church, 75 E Lancashire Blvd., Bella Vista.

COST -- Tickets are now on sale at the church. Tickets are $10 per person and may be picked up Monday-Thursday, 9 a.m.-3 p.m. at the church. Payment is by check or cash only. Tables seat eight and there is a limit of eight tickets per person.

INFO -- The theme for the Christmas Tea is Christmas Around the World with designer tables on display as one enters the church. Each table represents a different country and will be presented as follows: Audrey's Resale Boutique: Mexico; Bella Vista Community Church: Russia; Bella Vista Garden Club: Germany; Bentonville Public Schools: Sweden; Highlands Christian Church: Norway; and Village Bible Church: Italy. Each table's center piece featured at the seating will be created by Floralia Arrangers Guild and will be for sale following the tea.

• WHAT -- The Highlands United Methodist Men will sponsor a Living Nativity on the church's campus. This Nativity will include music and narration as members of the congregation reenact the night Jesus was born.

DATE/TIME -- Monday and Tuesday, Dec. 19 and 20; the first scene will start at 6:45 p.m. with an expected show length of approximately one hour.

WHERE -- Highlands United Methodist Church, 371 Glasgow Rd., Bella Vista

COST -- Free

INFO -- Parking will be available in the rear parking lot on the west side of the building. Bring a lawn chair, a warm blanket, and enjoy the three-dimensional depiction of the scene of Jesus' birth accompanied by inspirational music.

Near and dear

Bentonville

• Bentonville Christmas Parade -- 6 p.m. Dec. 10 in downtown Bentonville. This year's theme is "Colors of the Season." Find out more about the parade and the route at downtownbentonville.org.

Eureka Springs

• Drive-Through Light Display -- At the Great Passion Play starts on Nov. 24 and continues until Dec. 31 at 935 Passion Play Rd. www.greatpassionplay.org/christmas.

• Snow Train Village -- With 300 buildings from a 1930s to 1950s landscape of small-town America, three Lionel 0 scale trains, a Lionel 0 scale trolley and a Polar Express train. Opens Nov. 27. Hours are 4-8 p.m. Fridays; 2-8 p.m. Saturdays; and 4-8 p.m. Sundays. Admission $5 and kids 5 and younger are free. Great Passion Play Grounds, 935 Passion Play Rd. greatpassionplay.org/snow-train-village-display.

Fayetteville

• The Community Creative Center Holiday Market opens on Dec. 3 at 9 a.m., with an open house to include drinks and snacks. The market will run through Dec. 18. Winter workshops are available from Nov. 6 to Dec. 11. See communitycreativecenter.org for more information.

• Lights of the Ozarks -- With over 500,000 LED lights on display nightly from 5 p.m.-1 a.m. through Jan. 1.

• Santa -- He'll be in downtown Fayetteville to meet and snap photos with everyone during Lights of the Ozarks. There is no cost to meet or take photos with Santa. Dates and times for photos with Santa are: Nov. 18, 5-9 p.m.; Dec. 9, 5-8 p.m.; Dec. 10, 6-9 p.m.; Dec. 11:, 3-6 p.m.; Dec. 16, 5-8 p.m.; Dec. 17, 6-9 p.m.; Dec. 18, 3-6 p.m.

• Jingle Bell Jog -- Runners and walkers of all ages are invited to participate in the 10th Annual Jingle Bell Jog 5K & Children's Fun Run at the Botanical Garden of the Ozarks, 4703 N. Crossover Rd. Ugly Christmas sweaters, Santa hats, elf ears and anything that sparkles and jingles are highly encouraged. The 5K race begins at 9 a.m. ($45) and the Children's Fun Run will start at 10 a.m. ($17.50 -- prices increase after Nov. 17) Light snacks are included the morning of the race starting at 8 a.m. on Dec. 17. No pets please. bgozarks.org

Rogers

• Rogers Christmas Parade -- The Rotary Club of Rogers and the Rotary Club of Downtown Rogers will coordinate the parade beginning at Fifth and Poplar Streets through downtown on First and Walnut Streets starting at 7 p.m. on Dec. 2.

Springdale

• Christmas on the Creek -- With a hot cocoa crawl starting at Turnbow Park, a Cycling Santas bike ride (noon, starting at Turnbow Park), live music, a holiday market (Mill Street & Shiloh Square/Turnbow Park), pictures with Santa (Shiloh Museum of Ozark History Grounds ) and the lighting of the tallest live Christmas tree in northwest Arkansas (Turnbow Park). All of the festivities culminate with a Christmas Parade of the Ozarks hosted by the Rodeo of the Ozarks (starting at 6 p.m. on Emma Avenue). www.downtownspringdale.org

• Whoville Holiday Extravaganza -- Meet the Grinch and Whoville citizens, have breakfast with Santa, decorate ornaments and cookies and write letters to Santa. Interactive storytelling and dance parties and photo opportunities will be available. Tickets: $12.50 each or $30 per family. Children younger than 1 free. The event will be on Dec. 10, from 10 a.m.-4 p.m., at the Springdale Civic Center located at 2323 S. Old Missouri Rd.

McDonald County

• Christmas parades on Main Street -- McDonald County's Christmas parades will start on the city's Main Street at the following times: The Anderson Christmas parade will begin at 6:30 p.m. Dec. 1; Pineville starts at 5 p.m. Dec. 3; Goodman begins its parade at 6 p.m. Dec. 10 and Southwest City starts at 10 a.m. Dec. 10.

Email your holiday event to [email protected]