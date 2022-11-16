Bella Vista Club News

Bella Vista Garden Club

The Bella Vista Garden Club hosted a card and board game party on Oct. 21 to benefit its scholarship and other club projects. It was deemed a sucess with close to 200 guests attending. Club President Pat Meyer would like to thank everyone who participated as the club hopes this to be an annual event.

The Bella Vista Club meetings are held on the fourth Wednesday of the month at Bella Vista Community Church 75 E. Lancashire Blvd. There are no meetings in July, August or November.

Laureate Alpha Gamma

Laureate Alpha Gamma Chapter of Beta Sigma Phi met at the home of Hannah Garvin on Nov. 9, with Rene Bladon acting as co-hostess. Members were given a chance to purchase tickets for a Hostess Gift, which was a lovely fall apron and won by Lori Langley. Cooper School will be given a monetary gift this month as the service project. A chapter social will be on Nov. 18, which will be lunch at Napoli's with shopping following. Program Chairman Lori Langley gave a program on "A Winter Friend."

Hill N Dale Hiking Club

The Hill N Dale hiking club will hike on Monday, Nov. 21, at Mt Kessler near Fayetteville, on the Last Call, Fayetteville Traverse, Rock City, Amp and Terrapin Trails. This will be a 5.7 mile loop hike.

Interested hikers may contact Trail Boss Bev Munstermann, at 479-721-2193 or [email protected] For more information go to bvhikingclub.com.

Ozark Hill Hikers

The Ozark Hill Hikers, affiliated with the American Volkssport Association, invite all interested walkers to a walk on Wednesday, Nov. 23 in Bentonville. Registration is from 9:30-10 a.m. at the Casey's Convenience Store located at 100 S.E. J St. in Bentonville. There is a fee of $3 for credit and $2 for noncredit payments. There is a short drive to the start point where participants will choose either a 5K or 10K walk. This walk is on city streets and paved and natural trails through city parks, Crystal Bridges and Compton Gardens. Membership dues to the Ozark Hill Hikers are $12 a year prorated $1 for each month remaining in the calendar year. For more information, email [email protected] or call 479-381-9366.

Bella Vista Computer Club

The remaining class scheduled for November is Nov. 30, 9-11 a.m.: "Slow PC? Let's Upgrade or Buy New" with Pete Opland.

For more information contact Julie Storm at 479-696-8867.

Perfect Harmony Women's Barbershop Chorus

The chorus will perform a Christmas Concert with community singing, Sunday, Dec. 18, from 3:30-4:30 p.m. at the Highland Christian Church, 1500 Forest Hills Blvd. Donations of non-perishable food items will be collected for Feed America/Northwest Arkansas Food Bank.

Perfect Harmony Women's Barbershop Chorus meets from 3-4:30 p.m. every Monday in the Fellowship Hall of the Highland Christian Church, 1500 Forest Hills Blvd. (enter at the north door). Regular rehearsal time will resume in the spring. To attend, you must have had at least the first dose of the covid vaccination. No previous experience or tryouts are required to join. We invite women of all ages and voice ranges to experience Barbershop singing. For more information or to schedule the chorus for your entertainment, call Karen Frankenfeld, Director 479-876-7204.

