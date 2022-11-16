Bella Vista church news

Presbyterian Church of Bella Vista

Exercise Group meets on Mondays, Wednesdays and Thursdays at 7:45 a.m. in the Fellowship Hall. The Busy Hands knit and crochet group meets on Fridays at 1 p.m. in the office lobby and the Fun with Writing group meets on the first Tuesday of each month at 10:30 a.m. in the parlor. All are welcome.

Bella Vista Community Church

Christmas Tea is Saturday, Dec. 3. Tickets for the 3 p.m. seating are still available for $10 and are on sale at the church Monday through Thursday from 9 a.m.-3 p.m.

Bella Vista Lutheran Church

GriefShare meets on Tuesdays at 2 p.m. in the library. This is a support group for all those that have lost a loved one.

Choir Rehearsals are on Saturdays at 9 a.m. Rehearsals for the Christmas concert are at 10 a.m. This is an open invitation to all that like to sing.

The CALL in Northwest Arkansas is a Christian ministry helping to support, train and encourage families committed to foster care/adoption in northwest Arkansas. During November the ladies of Bella Vista Lutheran Church will provide freezer meals and cookies to help support those families during difficult days.

The Shepherd's Food Pantry will be open on Nov. 11 and 18 from 10 a.m. until noon. Thanksgiving bags will contain a turkey breast, stuffing, mashed potatoes, pure pumpkin and evaporated milk plus a vegetable.

United Lutheran Church Bella Vista

United Lutheran will have a Thanksgiving Eve service Wednesday, Nov. 23, at 6:30 p.m., followed by an annual pie social. All are welcome to the worship and pie social.

Advent Services will be held Nov. 30, Dec. 7 and Dec. 14 at 6:30 p.m. A simple soup supper will be served prior to the service at 6 p.m.

Village Bible Church

Oasis Food Pantry is open every Wednesday from 10 a.m.-noon. The pantry currently serves the physical and spiritual needs of approximately 250 families each month.

Highlands United Methodist Church

Join Highlands United Methodist Church on Sunday, Nov. 20, between 3-5 p.m. on the church grounds near the front parking lot for a Blessing of the Animals. Bring your pet(s) to be blessed and invite friends to do the same. All animals/pets must be on a leash or contained. There will be animal adoptions available through I'm Your Huckleberry Rescue at the event. This pet blessing event is free to attend with the option to adopt. Contact the church office with any questions at 479-855-2277.

The 33rd Annual Cookie Walk will be Saturday, Dec. 3, from 8:30-11 a.m. (or until the last cookie is gone)! The Cookie Walk features thousands of festive homemade cookies baked by church members. Also available will be the Sweet Shoppe to buy candies, breads, fudge, peanut brittle, and other tasty treats; the Coffee Shoppe to enjoy homemade cinnamon rolls, sticky buns or muffins with coffee; Soups-To-Go to take home and enjoy; and the Craft Shoppe to purchase delightful holiday gifts. Members of the church choir will entertain the crowd with Christmas music. The price for each decorated can is $12, with a limit of eight cans per customer. There are no advanced tickets sales or pre-orders. The money raised goes to support local and regional charities.

