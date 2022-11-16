Allen’s Food Market: Proudly serving the community since 1999

Allen's Food Market takes great pride in having served the people of Bella Vista since 1999. They are dedicated to being the best in every category of service they provide, from quality meats, full service deli and fresh produce, to their old-fashioned customer service. You'll want to check out Allen's Facebook or Instagram pages where over 16,000 friends check out their daily specials, contests, and community happenings.

All of the ground beef in Allen's award winning meat department is ground fresh daily, right in the store from pure U.S.D.A. Choice beef with absolutely no additives or preservatives, and they have butchers on duty until 7 p.m. nightly. The store recently added over 2,500 new items to their already huge selection of natural foods, plus they boast the area's largest selection of gluten free items.

Over the years, Allen's has grown with the community. "We realize that our customers' loyal patronage of our store has been the secret of our success, and in turn, we have been an active member of the community," said store manager Steve Morrow.

Allen's philosophy is to give back to those who have become part of their family. "From employees who have been part of the Allen's team for more than 20 years, to partnering with local growers and suppliers, to helping local schools, groups and charitable organizations," Steve pointed out. "We have embraced our customers and established a reputation as an outstanding business leader throughout the area. We are proud members of the National Grocers Association, the Arkansas Grocers Association, and the Bella Vista Business Association."

Allen's partners with the Oasis Food Pantry and Shepherds Food Pantry to help feed those in need throughout the community. On a weekly basis these groups pick up various grocery items that they then serve or deliver to those in need. "We are also proud to host food drives several times a year where we collect hundreds of pounds of food for the food pantries and local animal shelter," Steve noted.

Allen's regularly conducts fundraising events for schools, charities, religious groups and other deserving organizations throughout the community. They have partnered with "Team Bella Vista" the last 4 years to raise over $70,000 for Make-A-Wish, enough to sponsor wishes for 7 critically ill area kids.

They are proud to have provided sponsorships or donations to organizations such as The Bella Vista Veterans Wall of Honor, Bella Vista Animal Shelter, Boy Scouts and Girl Scouts, VFW Post 3031 and American Legion Post 341, The Bella Vista Historical Museum, The Bella Vista Fraternal Order of Police, and The Bella Vista Library, to name just a few. Allen's also sponsors various men's and women's golf and tennis organizations in Bella Vista along with school functions in both Bentonville and Gravette school systems.

Allen's has served Bella Vista since 1999, with variety, world class customer service and a fun shopping experience. Whether you live in Bella Vista or one of the surrounding communities, you'll love shopping at Allen's where their friendly staff makes sure your shopping experience will be a delight.