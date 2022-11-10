Run-offs for four Bella Vista races

Election Day 2022 may have come and gone, but the general election isn't over just yet across the state of Arkansas.

In Bella Vista, four races remain undecided with run-offs scheduled to produce a winner.

The results are unofficial until certified by Benton County officials.

According to voting regulations, if no candidate gets 51% of the votes, and the candidate with the second-highest vote total has more than 20% of votes, the two leading candidates move to a run-off election.

Early voting for the run-off elections begins Tuesday, Nov. 29. Election day for the run-off races is Tuesday, Dec. 6.

In the meantime, the only race for city office to reach a definitive conclusion was that of Bella Vista City Clerk where Wanda Lepillez Krug ran unopposed. She received 100% of the 11,358 votes cast.

The race for mayor of Bella Vista will be decided in a run-off between Randy Murray and Councilman John Flynn.

Murray received 6,173 votes (44.46%) and Flynn 4,413 (31.78%).

The third candidate in the race, Steven Bourke, picked up 3,298 votes (23.75%).

Bourke posted the following statement on his Facebook campaign page on Wednesday:

"I honor our election process and the choices made by Bella Vista voters. With yesterday's election results, my campaign to be mayor of Bella Vista comes to an end.

This has been a wonderful experience for my family and I. We have absolutely no regrets about why I ran and how we campaigned.

It is hard to find the words to express how deeply grateful I am to all who supported my campaign. From the bottom of my heart, THANK YOU for your enthusiastic support.

Stay involved in this election through the runoff and show everyone that This Is Our Town!"

The three City Council races for the Position 2 seats from Wards 1, 2 and 3 will also be decided by run-offs.

Donna Hutchinson and Wendy Hughes were the top two receiving votes in the Ward 1 race with Hutchinson tallying 4,613 votes (38.13%) and Hughes 3,079 (25.45%). Linda Lloyd was next with 2,465 votes (20.38%) followed by Christian Henning with 1,940 votes (16.04%).

Councilman Larry Wilms and Wynn Peterson earned enough votes in the race for Ward 2 to advance to a run-off. Wilms registered 4,651 votes (41.08%) and Peterson 4,139 (36.55%). Jack Pate recorded 2,533 votes (22.37%).

Julie Yandell got the most votes in the race for Ward 3 followed by Craig Honchell. Yandell recorded 5,278 votes (46.64%) to Honchell's 3,080 votes (27.22%). Richard Taylor received 2,958 votes (26.14%).

In other races involving local candidates, Lori Frank received 48.74% of the votes cast (3,255) in the race for Northwest Arkansas Community College Board of Trustees Zone 2. Randy Rice garnered 29.42% (1,965 votes) and Dudley Adams 21.83% (1,458 votes).

And in the Bentonville School Board's race for Zone 2, Jennifer Faddis tallied 57.66% of the votes cast (3,941) to Gail Pianalto's 42.34% (2,894 votes).