Women’s Club Bazaar attracts large crowd

St. Bernard's Catholic Church parish hall was practically bursting at the seams on Saturday as people turned out for the 35th annual St. Bernard's Women's Club Holiday Bazaar.

"The crowd's outstanding today," said Patty Carter, bazaar chair. "It's a happy crowd, full of excitement. We've had a large crowd. At 8 o'clock it's a flood. Then it kind of thins out. Next thing you know, we're full again. They're very patient. They look forward to seeing us, and we already told them we'll see them next year on Nov. 4."

The crowd came out for the handmade crafts, food, a bake sale and a raffle.

Carter said the raffle items were all donated and included a nativity throw, Advent calendar, tea set, hand-crafted penguins, wooden set of three bears, a variety of gift cards, a "find your happy place" gift basket, a green purse (because the stone for 35 years is emerald, she said), emerald earrings and necklace, leaded glass nativity scene and a 50/50 drawing.

Crafts at the event are all handmade by ladies of the parish and include wood, floral and sewed items, she said.

The cafe was full of people enjoying soup, chili and pies that were all donated by ladies of the parish.

Carter said the Trinkets and Treasures area holds gently used items, such as jewelry, donated by people of the parish or the community. This year the women's club received a good collection of Precious Moments angels and bells for that area, she said. Books are also popular in the Trinkets and Treasures area, she said.

They always have some throws and small quilts, and the ladies make a lot of Christmas ornaments, she said.

"We start organizing around January. This year our theme is '35 years of Christmas Tradition.' There's nothing more traditional than nativities. That's why we have them in the raffle," she said.

A big seller at the event are golf cart seat covers, she said. Some ladies decided to measure a golf cart seat and start making them a few years ago, and they have been popular ever since.

"It's a great atmosphere," Carter said. "People are always in the Christmas spirit. It's a great parish event and community event. What makes this special is the dedication of our men and women."

She said while it is a women's club event, they could not do it without the help of the men who drive golf carts in the parking lot, help in the kitchen and help with set up and take down.

"I think the success comes from the dedication of these women," she said. "They're really dedicated to their family, to our church, to our country and to our God. We are just God's people doing his work. It's a great group of women to work with."

Over the years, the women's club has raised more than $600,000 for charities including Sharing and Caring, a nonprofit with a Christmas program to help needy families.

Among those shopping Saturday were Melanie Tull, Carolyn Reynolds and Shirley Rankin, all of Bella Vista. Tull, a parish member, said of the bazaar, "I think it's great. There's always something for everybody." She had selected an angel for her collection at home.

Reynolds said, "I don't think I've ever missed it since I've been here. I came here in 2013. I look forward to this every year. I always find some little goodies. I got my husband some goodies and me some goodies."

Rankin, also a parish member, said, "I think it's great. There's so many talented ladies. There's always a nice cafe, too."

Carter concluded, "We're just happy and thankful that everybody came and shared their day with us."