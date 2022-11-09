Walton Arts Center announces festive holiday lineup

FAYETTEVILLE -- Whether looking for a traditional or non-traditional holiday celebration night, or anything in-between, there is no place like Walton Arts Center for the holidays. This season is packed with shows and holiday fun that everyone can enjoy with a mix of live music, theatrical presentations, film screenings and more.

Kick the season off with one of the most popular holiday stories of all time, Canada's Royal Winnipeg Ballet's The Nutcracker on Thanksgiving weekend. This production features the world-renowned ballet, a cast of 70 local children and Tchaikovsky's memorable score. Don't miss the chance to share this beloved holiday story with loved ones. Showtimes are 7 p.m. Friday, Nov. 25; 2 and 7 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 26; and 2 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 27. Tickets are $20-53 plus applicable fees.

Those looking for a more non-traditional holiday show can spend it with the Million Dollar Quartet -- Johnny Cash, Jerry Lee Lewis, Carl Perkins and Elvis Presley. The music icons come together at Sun Records to play holiday favorites with a rock and roll twist. Million Dollar Quartet Christmas will have everyone rockin' around the Christmas tree. Performances are 8 p.m. Friday, Dec. 2, and 2 and 8 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 3. Tickets are $32-62 plus applicable fees.

The Swingles holiday tour takes the stage at 4 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 4, and it promises to be a festive and joyful event. Known as masters of their craft, the Grammy®-winning a cappella group has been captivating audiences with their innovation and mastery for nearly six decades. It's the perfect opportunity for the whole family to enjoy holiday classics performed by one of the world's most admired vocal groups. the show is presented as part of the Walton Arts Center's 10x10 Arts Series and all tickets are only $10.

Walton Arts Center and Symphony of Northwest Arkansas will present The Snowman: A Family Concert at 2 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 11. SoNA will perform the original score live alongside a screening of the beloved movie. Afterward, acclaimed Music Director Paul Haas will lead the audience in a lively holiday sing-along. Tickets are $10.

Country music icon Martina McBride will celebrate the music and the magic of the holiday season when she performs The Joy of Christmas Tour at Baum Walker Hall at 7 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 18. McBride is celebrating 12 years of The Joy of Christmas Tour, calling the 2022 version of the tour "the best one yet." Tickets are $99-149 plus applicable fees.

Also don't miss Winter Nights at Walton Arts Center. This is a new holiday experience for the whole family. Starting Thursday, Dec. 1, the Bradberry Amphitheater & Rose Garden and Joy Pratt Markham Gallery will be decked with silver bells, frosty firs and snowy scenes. The spaces will be open to the public from 5-11 p.m. on Thursday, Friday and Saturday through Friday, Dec. 23. Free walk-up seating, reservable firepits for $25 and snow globes for $50 are available. Drop in for a festive drink, snack or photo op.

This year, introduce your family and friends to the magic of a beloved holiday tradition or start a new tradition. Tickets and information about these shows and events are available at waltonartscenter.org or by calling the box office weekdays 10 a.m.-5 p.m. at 479-443-5600.