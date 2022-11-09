The Weekly Vista obituaries for Nov. 9, 2022

Linda Carol Marks

Linda Carol Marks, 84, of Bella Vista, Ark., died Friday, Nov. 4, 2022, at Willard Walker Hospice House in Fayetteville, Ark.

She was born Feb. 25, 1938, in Tyler, Texas, to Jeanette Mae Lynn Friday and Percy Gray Bynum. She moved to Pine Bluff, Ark., when her father was transferred there with the Cotton Belt Railroad. She married Joe Marks in 1956 in Pine Bluff and worked along side him to form Joe Marks and Company in 1966 to build a multi-family apartment complex, and later, Marks Land Company, Inc, a corporation with Joe's brothers. They relocated to Harrison, Ark., when the company bought land on Gaither Mountain. In 2004, retired, they moved to Belaa Vista. She enjoyed cooking, reading needlepoint, antiquing, flea marketing, furniture restoration, painting, and walks with her little dog Sadie.

She is survived by her four children, Mark Marks (Cheri) of Fayetteville, Ark., Lance Marks (Stephanie) of Harrison, Autumn Marks of Bella Vista, Jennifer Churchill (Brent) of Hattiesburg, Miss.; and eight grandchildren.

A private family service will be held at a later date.

Arrangements by Epting Funeral Home Bella Vista.

Condolences:www.eptingfuneralhome.webs.com.

Hugh Reeves Muir

Hugh Reeves Muir, 90, of Bella Vista, Ark., died Sunday, Nov 6, 2022, at Circle of Life Hospice House located in Bentonville.

He was born Dec. 2, 1931, in Columbia, Mo., to Margurite Reeves and Hugh Poteet Muir. He enjoyed listening to music and watching movies. He served in the US Air Force during the Korean War. He enjoyed aircraft photography. He was a dealer for many years with Caesars Casino.

Hugh was preceded in death by his parents; his wife; and one stepson. He leaves behind several friends.

A private service will be held at National Cemetery located in Fayetteville at a later date.

Arrangements by Epting Funeral Home Bella Vista.

Condolences: www.eptingfuneralhome.webs.com.