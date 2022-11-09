Salute to the U.S. soldier, star party set for Pea Ridge NMP

Saturday, Nov. 12, will be a busy day at the Pea Ridge National Military Park with Veteran's Day programs and a nighttime Star Party on the schedule.

In honor of Veteran's Day, Pea Ridge National Military Park will conduct artillery demonstrations and a "Salute to the U.S. Soldier" military timeline on Saturday. Artillery demonstrations will take place at 11 a.m., noon, 1 p.m. and 2 p.m. behind the park visitor center. The military timeline will run from 10 a.m.-3:30 p.m. in front of the visitor center and will include living historians dressed in U.S. uniforms from various conflicts in United States history.

Pea Ridge NMP will host the Sugar Creek Astronomical Society for an evening Star Party from 7-10 p.m., on Saturday. Sugar Creek Astronomical Society members will guide visitors in an exploration of the night sky. Don't have a telescope to view the night sky? No worries, society members will have telescopes set up that night for visitors to look through. If you want to bring your own telescope, come join the party. This is a wonderful family-friendly event for all ages. Participants are encouraged to bring drinking water and chairs. Admission is free. The program will take place behind the park visitor center.

For more information, please call 479-451-8122 x 1227.

Pea Ridge National Military Park preserves and commemorates the March 7-8, 1862, battle that helped Union forces maintain physical and political control of the state of Missouri. Administered by the National Park Service, the 4,300-acre battlefield is located 10 miles north of Rogers, just off US Highway 62.