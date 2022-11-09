Rain Saturday moves Halloween indoors

About 65 participants enjoyed the Bella Vista Historical Museum Halloween party held Saturday and coordinated by docent Angie Rader with the help of a number of volunteers. It was planned to be an outdoor party but the rain forced a change in plans. A fortune teller and a palm reader were set up in one dark corner of the museum, while in the brightly lit Cooper Room all kinds of games were played with candy for prizes. Apple cider was served in the gift shop. The costume winners were decided upon after the party was over with plans for them to be contacted the next day by phone.

Photo submitted This brother and sister showed up with their parents to enjoy the event.



Photo submitted A dinosaur participated in the cookie walk.

