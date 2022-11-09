The Weekly Vista
Rain Saturday moves Halloween indoors

by Staff Report | November 9, 2022 at 12:00 p.m.
Photo submitted Coordinator Angie Rader was interviewed by a local TV reporter during the event.

About 65 participants enjoyed the Bella Vista Historical Museum Halloween party held Saturday and coordinated by docent Angie Rader with the help of a number of volunteers. It was planned to be an outdoor party but the rain forced a change in plans. A fortune teller and a palm reader were set up in one dark corner of the museum, while in the brightly lit Cooper Room all kinds of games were played with candy for prizes. Apple cider was served in the gift shop. The costume winners were decided upon after the party was over with plans for them to be contacted the next day by phone.

  photo  Photo submitted This brother and sister showed up with their parents to enjoy the event.
  
  photo  Photo submitted A dinosaur participated in the cookie walk.
  
  photo  Photo submitted A family of pirates took in the fun and games at the Bella Vista Historical Museum's Halloween event Saturday.
  

