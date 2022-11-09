November at the Bella Vista Public Library

Adult Speaker Series

Local historian Xyta Lucas will speak about "Bella Vista History" during the November Adult Speaker Series, set for Monday, Nov. 7, at 5:30 p.m.

Lucas serves as Bella Vista Historical Society co-president, and has conducted years of research about Bella Vista history.

She and Dale Phillips, Historical Society co-president, authored the book Bella Vista: Images of America, published in 2021.

During her talk about Bella Vista history, Lucas plans to highlight Wilson Brown, whose family was instrumental in Bella Vista's history.

Rago, which was located in what is now the Metfield area of Bella Vista, became a popular community gathering place in the early 1900s. It was the Wilson Brown family home as well as a store and post office.

Brown also worked as a surveyor, and that work included helping the Linebarger brothers lay out Old Bella Vista.

The Bella Vista Public Library offers a monthly Adult Speaker Series, with different people speaking on a variety of topics. Seating and parking are limited. Reservations are not required.

We're Hooked! Crafting Club

This club meets Thursday, Nov. 3, and Thursday, Nov. 17, at 1 p.m. in the BVPL Conference Room

A group known for knitting and crochet enthusiasts has now expanded to encompass all crafters. Anyone interested in attending may bring a current craft project of any type.

Crafters of all types have found themselves drawn to the group. That inspired some exciting changes to include more art, explains Adult Services Librarian Amanda Gibson, who serves as the group contact.

True Crime Club

The True Crime Club's next meeting is Thursday, Nov. 17, at 5:30 p.m. in the BVPL Community Room

True Crime Club will have Janie Nesbitt Jones discuss her book, The Arkansas Hitchhike Killer. Faulkner County native Red Hall was a serial killer who confessed to murdering at least 24 people. Most of his victims were motorists who picked him up as he hitchhiked around the United States.

The Book Was Better Book Club

This club meets Thursday, Nov. 10, at 5 p.m. in the BVPL Conference Room.

This new book club entertains the age-old question: Was the book or movie better?

Each month, a book will be discussed that has been turned into a movie or TV series. The club will meet on Nov. 17 to discuss the book, Skipping Christmas, by John Grisham, and the movie, Christmas With The Kranks.

Not Your Mama's Romance Book Club

This club will meet Monday, Nov. 14, at 5 p.m. in the BVPL Conference Room and on Zoom.

Not Your Mama's Romance Book Club is just that, not the book club your mama used to be in! The club focuses on contemporary romance selections with hot heroes, strong heroines and lots of spice! Romance lovers of all kinds are welcome. The next discussion will center around Riley Thorn and the Dead Guy Next Door by Lucy Score. Natalie Duke, audiobook narrator, will join us to discuss hot rebel private investigators, reluctant psychics and murder. This book contains lots of laughs and endless shenanigans.

Feature -- Celebrating Strong Female Characters

It's not necessarily the spicy sauce that gives the library's romance book club its name.

Simply, the Not Your Mama's Romance Book Club is for readers who enjoy great plots, interesting characters and real-world issues as well as the spice.

Attendees explore titles by authors who are both traditionally and independently published who write strong and independent main characters. Focusing on both forms allows readers to explore even more titles that have emotion and depth, different narratives and plot twists.

"These are not the traditional regency or Harlequin books," said Dalene Schrier, who started the book club last September. "They are contemporary titles that feature strong characters with real-world problems. There's an element of spice, sure, but they can and will fight for themselves."

The book club meets monthly to discuss the selections. Past book selections have featured a 38-year-old geologist who has to hide her cosplay and fan fiction hobbies from her work colleagues while another main female character struggled with fertility issues. An upcoming selection will feature a female lead who, kidnapped as a child, now deals with ongoing anxiety issues as an adult.

Romance books have gained credibility over the past several years and is currently the highest grossing genre of fiction, Schrier said. Part of that success can be credited to independent publishers giving authors a chance to share their stories in ways other than mainstream publishing.

Schrier's long-term goal is to grow the book club and host a romance author convention. Cities such as Kansas City, Little Rock and Tulsa host such groups. Organizing a solid book festival here would be a good draw, she said.

For now, the book club celebrates the tight-knit comradery shared with fellow romance authors, their readers and even audiobook narrators.

Book club members are motivated to keep uncovering tales of interest.

"They get to share that with people who love 'love stories,'" she said.

Not Your Mama's Romance Book Club meets on the second Monday of each month at 5 p.m. in the BVPL Conference Room and on Zoom. All are welcome.

Friends Holiday Event

Enjoy some live holiday music and a fun afternoon at the library's special fireside get-together.

The annual event will begin at 1 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 3, at the library.

Volunteers with the Friends of the Library's Encore Bookstore will roll out holiday items from their bookstore that will be available during this event.

Attendees will be able to enjoy some hot chocolate and apple cider while they listen to live music. "We hope this wonderful holiday music will usher in the holiday season," Library Director said Suzanne Adams. "It will be a great way to spend an afternoon at the library."

Holiday music begins at 1 p.m. when the Bella Vista Women's Chorus performs a selection of holiday favorites. A brass quintet from the Ozark Mountains British Brass Band will begin playing at 2 p.m. and round out the afternoon with two sing-a-longs.

Parking and space are limited.

Parking Lot Campaign Launched

The Bella Vista Public Library Foundation is launching a campaign to finish raising money for a parking lot expansion.

With just $38,000 left, foundation board members hope the community will consider making a donation to finish the project.

Foundation Contributions Coordinator Susan Santos said interest continues to grow for programming and finding resources. The need for additional parking space is a necessity, she said.

"With well over 4,700 people coming to the library just for programs so far this year, plus those who come just to check out materials or use the computers, parking has often become a hassle," she said.

"A plan is in place to expand the parking lot," she added. "We have the land to do so, thanks to Cooper Communities. We have the engineering documents approved by the city. We just need to be able to pay for it."

The city cannot expand the parking lot because they don't own the land, Susan added. "Only the Bella Vista Public Library Foundation can expand the parking lot. The permit to build will expire, if we have not started the construction by July of 2023," Susan said.

The expansion will be built just north of the existing parking lot.

While some trees will need removal, new trees will be planted around the parking area, she said.

Two criteria have changed regarding the project's original plans: construction costs have continued to soar and the board has decided, as a safety precaution, to utilize an asphalt surface instead of gravel, she said, which has significantly increased the project's costs.

Bella Vista Public Library Foundation volunteers look forward to answering questions about the expansion.

Those who need more information may contact Susan at 479-876-6195 or [email protected] Donations may be sent to 11 Dickens Place, Bella Vista, AR 72714.

Checks should be made payable to the Bella Vista Public Library Foundation.

Tech Time

Need some tech service? Our monthly Tech Time has now expanded. Call us to make an appointment anytime, Monday through Friday, 9 a.m.-4:30 p.m.

Information and tips for navigating individual library account will be offered, as well as information on Libby, Hoopla and more.

To make an appointment, or for more information, call 479-855-1753.