Monthly Art Walk celebrates Veterans

ROGERS -- The Veterans Health Care System of the Ozarks (VA) is partnering with Downtown Rogers Art on the Bricks Art Walk Thursday to feature the art of U.S. Military Veterans as the nation prepares to celebrate Veterans Day.

The Rogers Experimental House, located at 121 W. Walnut St., will showcase the creative works of veterans and other artists during the 2nd Thursday art walk from 4:30-7:30 p.m. Live music, artist demonstrations and art and crafts exhibits will commemorate the service and talent of military veterans. A reception, sponsored by Kirk Pearson, US Air Force Veteran and owner of LaborMax Staffing, is also planned. Related items of interest include: Civil War art and artifacts and a display of military uniforms from past decades.

Art Can Help Veterans with Mental Health Conditions

For returning military with mental health conditions, the creation of art, individually or through art therapy, helps Veterans in a variety of ways. Art making may relieve depression and anxiety as well as improve reality orientation. A northwest Arkansas veteran who is participating in the Art Walk will be sharing the relationship with art to better cope with his mental health issues.

Music serves as a form of therapy and means of connecting with others. Also participating in the art walk are military veteran musicians. Soldiers Songs and Voices Northwest Arkansas is a nonprofit organization that provides free instruments, guitar and songwriting lessons to veterans as a form of post-conflict care. They will be performing vocals and playing a variety of instruments from 5:30-6:30 p.m. at the Rogers Experimental House. The mission of this non-profit organization, based in Fayetteville and serving all northwest Arkansas, is to foster a creative and supportive community of veterans through music instruction, performance, and community outreach.

White's & Company pays final tribute to military servicemen and women

The owner of White's & Company Jewelry is retiring and closing the store in the next few weeks. In addition to jewelry, this locally owned store has a vast collection of military uniforms and memorabilia with some items dating back as far as the Civil War. The collection began with items from owner Rick White's family, then continued to grow as customers began offering items from their collections inherited from family members. The White's Jewelry team is loaning several military uniforms for display at the Rogers Experimental House the evening of the Art Walk. The complete collection is available during business hours at the store located at 115 W Walnut Street, Rogers.

Civil War Highlights During Art on the Bricks

Elements of the Civil War will be included in the Art Walk. Bella Vista artist and Civil War enthusiast, Daniel Hoffbauer, is exhibiting five paintings at 121 W. Walnut St. from the Battles of Pea Ridge and Prairie Grove. Hoffbauer, a resident of Bella Vista, moved to northwest Arkansas in 2018 from southern California. He has been a Civil War enthusiast and student of history all his life, but had artist's block for many years until a visit to the Pea Ridge National Battlefield on March 8, 2020, inspired him to start painting anew.

The Rogers Historical Museum is offering extended Art Walk hours while featuring products from the Civil War from 10 a.m.-7:30 p.m. The exhibit includes soldier quilts provided by northwest Arkansas quilt expert Linda Pumphrey's private collection, as well as two World War II commemorative quilts from the museum collections that were made by Benton County Home Demonstration Clubs. Also, on display at 313 S. 2nd St. in the Trammel Gallery is "Civil War in Benton County: Untold Stories." This is an opportunity to learn about some of the true stories of bushwhacker attacks, food shortages and other daily life and death challenges for Benton County civilians in a war-torn land on the edge of the American frontier. This exhibit shares personal accounts from letters, local family histories and other documents detailing experiences of daily life during the Civil War period.

• • •

Art on the Bricks Art Walk is a program of the Rogers-Lowell Area Chamber of Commerce and showcases regional artists while enhancing the artistic and cultural opportunities in Rogers.. The monthly event is designed to bring people to the cultural and historical center of the city and showcase Northwest Arkansas's deep pool of creative talent.