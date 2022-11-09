City of Bella Vista

City meetings for council, commissions and boards are held in person at the District Courtroom unless circumstances dictate meeting via Zoom. Agendas and meeting links are available at bellavistaar.gov/.

Nov. 11 -- Offices closed for Veterans Day

Nov. 14 -- Planning Commission regular session, 4:30 p.m.

Nov. 14 -- City Council work session, 5:30 p.m.

Nov. 21-- City Council regular session, 6:30 p.m.

Nov. 24/25 -- City offices closed for Thanksgiving

Dec. 1 -- Planning Commission work session, 4:30 p.m.

Property Owners Association

POA meetings are held at Bella Vista Country Club Board Room and live-streamed.

Nov. 10 -- Budget Presentation to Community 6-7 p.m.

Nov. 14 -- Recreation Committee (JAC), 4 p.m.

Nov. 17 -- Board of Directors regular session, 6 p.m.

Nov. 30 -- Lakes Committee (JAC), 2 p.m.

Dec. 14 -- Golf Committee (JAC), 8:30 a.m. (please note time change)