Mark Your Calendar Week of Nov. 2

• A fundraising raffle is ongoing at the Bella Vista Historical Museum. The museum was graciously donated a queen size quilt, valued at $750, made by expert quilter Judy Edwards of Bella Vista. The drawing will be held at 2 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 11. Raffle tickets are on sale for $1/each or six for $5 at the museum, which is open from 1-5 p.m. Wednesday through Sunday and located at 1885 Bella Vista Way.

Nov. 11

• The Bella Vista Patriots will host a Veterans Day program at New Life Christian Church beginning at 11 a.m. on Friday. This event is free and open to all who wish to celebrate and remember our United States veterans.

Nov. 12

• The Property Owners Association will celebrate veterans day by offering all POA veteran members a complimentary meal at three of its locations on Saturday, Nov. 12: BV Bar & Grill – Shepherd's Pie with beef tips, mixed vegetables and parmesan mashed potatoes; Lakepoint – Braised Pork Shoulder with mashed potatoes, country style green beans and brown gravy; Highlands Pub & Patio – Extra large slice of the Works Pizza

Nov. 19 & 20

• The Bella Vista Historical Museum is sponsoring a two-day "Shopping for the Holidays" event on Saturday and Sunday, Nov. 19 and 20, just in time for holiday shopping.

On Saturday, the Village Lake Writers and Poets are hosting a Holiday Book Festival at the museum from 1-4 p.m. Local authors writing in multiple genres will be available to sell and sign their books, which always make great gifts.

On Sunday, an Apple Butter Tasting will be held from 1-5 p.m. courtesy of Bella Vista jam maker Jill Werner. She will have jars of several flavors available for sale, including Gingerbread Apple Butter and Orange Apple Butter. Multiple flavors of her homemade jams will also be available. Her jams have been popular gifts for the past several years.

The museum is located at 1885 Bella Vista Way, next door to the Shredder's Pub restaurant.

Dec. 3

• Bella Vista Community Church Annual Christmas Tea will be held Saturday, Dec. 3. Tickets are now on sale at the church on 75 E Lancashire Blvd. Tickets are $10 per person and may be picked up Monday-Thursday, 9 a.m.-3 p.m. at the church. Payment is by check or cash only. Tables seat eight and there is a limit of eight tickets per person.

There will be two seatings -- the first from 1-2 p.m. and the second from 3-4 p.m. A musical program featuring Mike Walkup and friends will be presented from 2-3 p.m. in between the two seatings. Each table's center pieces featured at the seating will be created by Floralia Arrangers Guild and will be for sale following the tea.

The theme for the Christmas Tea is Christmas Around the World with designer tables on display as one enters the church. Each table represents a different country and will be represented as follows: Audrey's Resale Boutique: Mexico; Bella Vista Community Church: Russia; Bella Vista Garden Club: Germany; Bentonville Public Schools: Sweden; Highlands Christian Church: Norway; and Village Bible Church: Italy.

Dec. 11

• Bella Vista Community Band will have a free Christmas concert at 3 p.m. on Dec. 11 at Bella Vista Community Church.

Dec. 18

• The Perfect Harmony Christmas Concert will be held at 3 p.m. on Dec. 18 at Highland Christian Church. All are welcome and invited to donate a non-perishable item(s) for the Feed America progam with NWA Food Bank. The concert is expected to last one hour.

