Hobbs schedules eagle watch tours

by Bennett Horne | November 9, 2022 at 4:00 a.m.

Eagle watch tours have been scheduled for Saturday and Sunday at Hobbs State Park-Conservation Area in Rogers.

Join a park interpreter on a park pontoon boat for a cruise of beautiful Beaver Lake to view and learn about our national symbol, the bald eagle, and other wildlife. Tours depart Rocky Branch Marina promptly at 3 p.m. each day and are limited to 18 participants.

Multiple dates are available during eagle watch season, which is November through February. Registration and pre-payment are required. The cost is $15 for adults and $7.50 for children age 6-12.

Call the park for more information and to register at (479) 789-5000.

Covid safety guidelines are in effect for guest and staff safety.

Hobbs State Park-Conservation Area is Arkansas's largest state park, spanning a 12,054-acre tract of Ozark landscape along the southern shore of Beaver Lake. It's an asset to the ecosystem with minimum human impact.

