Local author David Todd spoke to Bella Vista Civil War Round Table participants on Thursday, Nov. 3, at the Bella Vista Historical Museum about his Documenting America book series which includes his research on a wide variety of original documents, such as battle reports written during the Civil War.

His books will be available for sale again at the museum on Saturday, Nov. 19, from 1-4 p.m. during the Village Lake Writers and Poets Holiday Book Festival.

The next monthly meeting of the Civil War Round Table will be held at the museum at 7 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 1. The speaker will be Steve Phan, who is a Park Ranger and historian with the Civil War Defenses of Washington, managed by the National Park Service in the Washington, DC, area.

The Round Table meets the first Thursday of every month. Speakers from all over the United States have been scheduled through the end of 2024. The public is welcome to attend the meetings. Donations are requested to help cover speaker expenses.