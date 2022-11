Cards and Games

Tuesday/Thursday Duplicate Bridge

Winners Oct. 27 were: Swiss Team: Mel Briley, Jay Lacy, Joan Bain and Maxine McClain

Winners Nov. 1 were: North-South -- Laura Batey and Valerie Watson; East-West -- Joan Bain and Nancy Sherbondy.

Bella Vista Duplicate Bridge Club plays at 12:30 p.m. every Tuesday and Thursday at New Life Christian Church, 103 Riordan Road. All are welcome.

Thursday Walk-in Bridge

Winners Oct. 27 were: first, Tim Spaight; second, Marty Watson; third, Deanna Smith.

Saturday Concordia Bocce Ball

Winners Oct. 29 were: Red Team (first) -- Marj Shafer, Dean Billingsley, Ray Dore, Warren Hunter and Jerry Vnuk. Blue Team (second) -- Joyce Hansen, Kay Craig, Chuck Hurl, Jerry Yarno and Ron Madsen.

Wednesday Mexican Train Dominoes

Nov. 2 winners were: first, Alice Dickey; second, Andy Pilkerton.

• • •

Email scores to [email protected]